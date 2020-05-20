Dems for 5th congressional district answer questions

What are your plans for maintaining and improving the strength of our local military bases?
William A. Devine III: It is very important to have strong military bases around the nation's capital. We do not want another day like 9/11 when there were no fighter jets in the area. Today, fighter jets fly above me daily from Joint Base Andrews. I do think we can improve the accommodations of our military personnel and that of the Veterans Administration hospitals.
Vanessa Hoffman: Weapons of unrestricted warfare are our biggest problem. We need to spend our peoples taxes protecting them when they are in their homes, at work, entertaining, traveling, etc., because if our nation’s enemies have access to our unrestricted data, especially in a 5G world, they will weaken us from the inside out. Cybersecurity technology should be improved to keep the latest invisible weapons attacks from harvesting, manipulating, censoring, etc. online data. Military bases are in need of growing our cyber defense systems by putting in place homegrown highest security level employees (no “interests” or ties to Russia, China, etc.) to enforce and constantly improve regulations, laws, cybersecurity networks, firewalls, etc. to keep the nation’s personal information from getting into the hands of our greatest threats to democracy and life on Earth.
Steny Hoyer: Throughout my career I have advocated for Southern Maryland’s military installations. During the BRAC process, I was instrumental in adding 5,000 new jobs while preserving 9,000 jobs at Naval Air Station Patuxent River; protecting 3,000 jobs at Indian Head Naval Surface Warfare Center; and securing the future of Webster Field in St. Inigoes. I will continue to work with the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance, the MAC-Military Alliance Group, The Patuxent Partnership, the chambers of commerce and local officials to ensure that these three military installations are protected and continue to contribute to our national defense.
Mckayla Wilkes: Before I went full time working for the campaign, I was a project analyst for the Department of Defense. My aunt died in 9/11 while working at the Pentagon. I come from a community of Southern Maryland folks working in defense. I care about these people because they are my people.
Our local military bases provide jobs, and I plan to bring additional jobs to the district through a federal jobs guarantee as part of the Green New Deal.
Steny Hoyer likes to claim he’s done great local work for Southern Maryland, but when it comes down to it, he’s not willing to fight for us. In the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package that he negotiated, he secured zero dollars in special funding for St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. Southern Maryland voters should support someone who will fight to preserve and strengthen the institutions that keep our communities vital. In this race, I am that person.
What's your position on building a light rail line between White Plains and the Branch Avenue Metro Station? What other options would you consider for easing congestion on U.S. 301, Route 235 and Route 2/4?
Devine: Due to the coronavirus outbreak, I do not see as many people riding public transportation. I strongly recommend carpooling and telecommuting.
Hoffman: We need less cars on the road. That will save individual citizens the stress of having to deal with traffic that eats hours of time that could be spent decompressing, learning, practicing, playing, exercising, etc. before and after work, shopping, school, etc. A light rail that connects to other modes of travel (buses, bike lanes, Metro and pedestrian paths), has stops near destination locations, is well designed, engineered to last and costs a fraction of using a car (maintenance, fuel, parking) will increase the flow of people, ideas, business and currency across the region. I don’t see a better option for the region. The faster and more reliable it is, the more it will be used.
Hoyer: I strongly support bringing additional transit options to Charles County, and I worked to secure funding to study the different types of transit we could bring to Charles County. I was proud to secure over $12.5 million for the Southern Maryland commuter buses and park and ride stations. I support investing in all forms of transit to reduce congestion and make it easier for Marylanders to get where they need to go. We must also continue to invest in infrastructure to reduce commuting times for Southern Maryland communities.
Wilkes: This issue is quite personal to me. Back when I was working at the Pentagon, I had to drive into Northern Virginia from Waldorf every day — and, as you know, the traffic was a nightmare. The most effective and sustainable way to reduce traffic is to connect Southern Maryland to the Metro. That should be our priority over any projects to widen highways.
And so, I support the proposal by Democrats Sen. Arthur Ellis and Del. Deborah Davis to connect White Plains with the Branch Avenue station. Maryland's 5th District currently only hosts two Metro stations, and Charles County residents spend the most time commuting to work in the entire country. The SMRT proposal would guarantee Metro access to a far larger portion of District 5 constituents. It would relieve stress, make Southern Maryland a more attractive destination for folks looking to live near D.C. and help the environment, all at once.
What is the right balance between protecting the environment and encouraging business and residential development? What kinds of development make the most sense?
Devine: We need to revisit and possibly update our environmental policies, especially the ones that have stopped the progression of businesses. Moving forward, we need to build smart homes and offices equipped with energy-saving products including solar panels, appliances, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
Hoffman: They go hand in hand. The two are married, and when divorced, we see the devastation that has taken hold of our planet. The problem isn’t the environment getting in the way of development, it’s the “too big to fail, not too big to bail” businesses who violate laws and pay almost nothing in fines for committing repeated felonies, destroying habitat, torturing/abusing animals, stealing/outsourcing jobs, polluting the land/water/air, stifling needed innovation/product improvements, disabling/destroying waste disposal systems by making their products nonrecyclable. Small businesses bring countless jobs and innovations and are not able to manipulate government into letting them kill the planet. Laws are enforced and money is still made.
Green (environmentally friendly), organic (resembles the local environment) architecture models, that grow up rather than sprawl out, use proper architectural engineering and materials/location selections to put residence on top/near business/shopping/schools/recreation centers/modern public transportation, provide a house/backyard setting in the sky, provide people access to high tech amenities/services that allow people to properly dispose of their waste with little effort, socialize/help their community, and preserve/conserve/restore, for future exploration for generations, local habitats that would otherwise be bulldozed/built over/polluted by urban sprawl.
Hoyer: On April 22, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. In the past 50 years, we've made significant strides to improve the air we breathe and the water we drink. But more needs to be done to protect and improve the health of our environment. I believe protecting the environment and our open spaces goes hand in hand with economic prosperity. We should be making smarter investments in infrastructure systems to improve public transit and make our communities more sustainable and walkable. The reduced congestion and cleaner air during the coronavirus pandemic has also shown us that encouraging and incentivizing telework options can also be good for the environment and sustainable development. To that end, we must also make further investments in broadband systems to ensure no Marylander is at a disadvantage when it comes to telecommunication, tele-education, or telehealth. I'll continue to work with local municipalities to ensure they have the resources they need, and advocate for smart, environmentally conscious policies that help families in Maryland.
Wilkes: I don't think we need to choose between environmental protection and encouraging vibrant local economies. For too long, the environmental movement has fought for necessary emissions and pollution reductions without considering the people and communities that would be hurt by those changes. That's the problem our environmental program tries to answer: We treat environmental action as a mobilization that requires huge investments in economic development. After all, building green energy technologies, new transit options, and environmentally friendly homes will require a lot of new jobs.
As far as good development, I support communities that limit sprawl, thus keeping car traffic to a minimum. I think it's important for people to be able to walk around their community, and to have cheap and green transit options, both around town and to neighboring cities.
How important is it for Maryland to respond to global warming? If you deem it important, what strategies do you support?
Devine: Global warming, as stated, is a global problem. Global warming is believed to be caused by fossil fuels. If we keep burning fossil fuels at our current rate, it is generally estimated that all our fossil fuels will be depleted by 2060. I would continue and add more tax advantages to install solar panels, building smart homes and offices. Also, we should produce more electric cars that are affordable to the average consumer, plus adding other energy-saving transportation.
Hoffman: The climate crisis is the most important issue; all other issues are created/compounded by a lack or clean air, water, and land purified and made habitable for wildlife by plants. All problems are solved directly/indirectly if this issues is seriously corrected. We need less corporate oligarchy and more democratic republic if we are to deal with global warming. “Too big to fail, not too big to bail” for-profit models need to first be made to pay for the damages their business(es) have caused Earth, then dismantled into smaller entities no longer able damage/manipulate/destroy the free market with their felony/monopoly business practices that take away our jobs, civil/human rights, freedoms, lives, health, health care, tenable land, healthy children, modern education, clean air, and clean water; that overdevelop, overmine, bulldoze/pollute/overharvest habitats, abuse/torture animals, overprice/steal/destroy everything that constitutes our future right to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. Human rights should not end when they stand in the way of corporate interests. Corporate rights should end when they stand in the way of human rights. Environmental rights are human rights because without the environment to protect us as our external immune system we all die. Small, law-abiding businesses are the future.
Hoyer: The climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and we see the impact of this issue right here in Maryland. From rising sea levels to more frequent and severe weather, our climate is changing and urgent action is needed to address it. The world's best scientists tell us we must dramatically reduce greenhouse gases in the next several decades in order to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of climate change. In order to achieve that change, we must move boldly into clean energy, reduce carbon pollution and invest in new technologies. We need more efficient buildings, cars and trucks, as well as investments in expanded public transportation. There is no silver bullet. We must do it all. And we have no time to waste.
Wilkes: It's very important — especially for coastal communities in Southern Maryland. If sea levels continue to rise as projected, Maryland will lose 200 square miles of land by the end of the century. The bay is already seeing 40 more summer days than it did a century ago. If we don't do something, we're going to have nearly a full month with high temperatures over 100. My program is built around the concept of a Green New Deal, where we combine intense environmental action with a massive investment in green jobs, transit and development. In Maryland, that would mean money to clean up the bay, protect homes near the coast, clean up our drinking water, build green transit all around Southern Maryland and more. Nationally, it would mean a full-employment program, massive growth in clean American manufacturing and upgrades to millions of buildings across the country.