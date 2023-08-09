Dennis Point Marina and Campground is now under new management after it was recently purchased by CrossCore, a boutique real estate investment firm based in Washington, D.C.
CrossCore plans to upgrade the campground facilities, improve amenities and expand the boat slips to create a destination that improves the experience for visitors, according to a release. The real estate investment and advisory firm has offices in Maryland and Washington, D.C.
This is CrossCore’s first investment in a leisure property.
“Over the last several years, we’ve seen more investors add marinas and campgrounds to their commercial real estate portfolios,” Colliers’ Leisure Property Advisors Group Vice President Andrew Cantor said in the release.
Cantor and Colliers’ colleagues Dan Grovatt and Matt Putnam represented the sellers.
“Marinas have continued to perform better than other product types and have been less impacted by rising interest rates," Cantor said. "Dennis Point provides a great entry into the market for this buyer, with a stable cash flow and a straightforward operation.”
A news release did not state the sale price for the property, which is located at 46555 Dennis Point Way on Cartheagena Creek, which is at the mouth of the St. Mary’s River.
The most recent state tax assessment valued the property and improvements at a total of approximately $3 million.
The 49-acre property has 81 deep-water slips and a waterfront campground with 105 campsites. Amenities include a pool, golf cart rentals, ship’s store and a restaurant, Captain Pat’s Seafood.
“I think Dennis Point did a good job with the marina and had some nice amenities,” St. Mary’s Department of Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis said in a telephone interview. “And if the new folks are going to come in and keep it up and invest additional dollars, that’s great for the county.”
There is also a working boatyard that has the largest travel boat lift on the Potomac River.
“Dennis Point has gained traction over the past few years as a destination for seasonal campers,” Grovatt, who is a senior vice president at Colliers, said in the release. “The addition of a popular restaurant tenant has also been successful for the owners. What made Dennis Point so attractive to the buyer was the significant opportunity to build on the success of the existing operation.”