Dennis Point Marina and Campground was recently purchased by CrossCore, a real estate investment firm based in Washington, D.C. The 49-acre property has 81 deep-water slips and 105 campsites.

CrossCore plans to upgrade the campground facilities, improve amenities and expand the boat slips to create a destination that improves the experience for visitors, according to a release. The real estate investment and advisory firm has offices in Maryland and Washington, D.C.


  

