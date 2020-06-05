Department to apply for bike and pedestrian path grant

The St. Mary’s department of public works and transportation at a meeting Tuesday requested permission from county commissioners to apply for a state grant to build a bicycle and pedestrian path.
John Deatrick, the department director, reminded commissioners they sent a letter of intent to Maryland Department of Transportation on March 3, after a consultant working on the corridor study of St. Andrew’s Church Road identified the need to install a side path along the state road. Currently, bikes use the shoulder or travel on roadway’s white lines.
After sending the letter of intent, they received a letter back confirming they are authorized to apply for the grant, which would “link Wildewood Parkway and FDR Boulevard and the shopping center as well as the base,” he said. “We thought this was a great idea.”
After examining a draft concept plan, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked about what appeared to be a 3- to 4-foot retaining wall on the map, along the path.
“In one area we have a stormwater facility that we have to avoid,” Deatrick responded. “There could be an alternative alignment … this is just a draft from the person who did the study. All these these things would have to be mitigated through a guardrail or a realignment.”
“The rain flows both ways” along St. Andrew’s Church Road, Morgan said, and expressed a concern that rainwater would hit the wall and create a pond or puddle.
Deatrick said the department does not want to put up a wall but if they are required, they would need to mitigate “whatever safety measures would be necessary … but there’s a place for the water to go.”
“I just don’t understand the design,” Morgan said.
Deatrick said he made note of that and would bring it back to commissioners later on during the design stage if they get the grant and the project is approved.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) mentioned he is “curious to see how much grant funds will come back” and “a bike trail should be an easy project but this looks very complicated to me.”
“We are emphasizing to the state we are interested in improving bike safety on their roads … their roads need to do more than carry cars,” Deatrick said.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) noted the total project cost is recorded at $860,000, and asked if it was true the county would contribute $200,000 and the federal grant would cover the remaining $660,000, with Deatrick confirming.
“This seems like a lousy plan,” Hewitt said after discussing other traffic safety concerns, with Deatrick replying, “We think so too.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the department’s request to submit an online application for the MDOT bike and pedestrian grant.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews