The county’s transit bus service is looking to contract out services after having difficulty recently retaining and recruiting drivers.
The transportation division of the St. Mary’s department of public works and transportation at a meeting last Tuesday got permission from the county commissioners to explore contracting out the services.
Unlike the existing St. Mary’s County non-public school bus service, which is contracted out and managed by a department of public works and transportation employee, the St. Mary’s Transit System currently is delivered in house with a total of 38 drivers — 11 full-time, four part-time and 23 hourly employees.
Those drivers are dispatched by three transportation specialists/dispatchers who have rotating shifts during transit operations, which are 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., and are supported by two additional transportation specialists providing monitoring, training and driving as necessary, as well as a fiscal specialist.
In order to improve operations and service to the county, the department is suggesting evaluating the possibility of contracting out the operations.
The department wants Maryland Transit Association to assist in the transition. The annual transportation plan for fiscal 2021 may be impacted, since the current budget for transit services in the county is about $2.5 million.
John Deatrick, director of the department of public works and transportation, told the commissioners at the meeting there are three main issues disrupting the delivery of the transit services: the lack of CDL drivers here and nationally, the challenge of operating a rural transit system that’s transferring into a “blend of rural plus suburban” areas, and a substantial increase in para-transit demand for people with disabilities.
Earlier this year, the county had to stop operating a bus line in Great Mills and California due to a lack of drivers.
“It’s critical that the citizens of St. Mary’s County get the most value out of that” $2.5 million in the budget, he said.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he agreed with Deatrick, but questioned whether or not a contracted system has worked in other places.
Deatrick responded that neighboring Charles County government has always contracted out its transit operations and “we want to learn from their experience. … They’ve had, as you’d expect, a few hiccups throughout the years,” he said, adding, “We hope to get on the higher end of the learning curve as a result.”
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) asked why the department needs authority to evaluate what they are requesting when it’s already been evaluated.
“The only way we can actually evaluate it in my mind is to put it out on a [request for proposals] and so we actually get dollars that it’s going to take to operate the system,” Deatrick said.
“So you don’t need authority to evaluate, you need authority to go to bid or request proposals,” O’Connor said, before making a motion to authorize the department to go to bid and work with procurement for the contracting out of the operations of the St. Mary’s Transit System and the on-demand ADA services.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said it looks like the department is trying to bring different options.
“Thank you for your work on this, but take this as an opportunity to improve upon the good work that has already been done and make our system better,” he said.
“We really want the system to be the best it can be during this bidding process,” Deatrick concluded.
The commissioners unanimously approved the department’s request.
