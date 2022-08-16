Some details have emerged from an Aug. 9 shooting in Lexington Park that left Anthony Charles Wright, 53, dead.
According to a charging document, two groups of two men each were arguing in Canopy Liquors in Lexington Park.
Kevin Chase Sr., who was with Wright, said he obtained a baseball bat and a brick, but did not use or attempt to use either.
The men left the liquor store and Wright was later found with multiple gun shot wounds behind Lex's Laundromat in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, the document states.
Carlonte Knott, who was with Malcolm Carl Young, 46, of Forestville, said he heard three gunshots.
Three witnesses identified Young as the shooter, according to the document. Wright was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Young was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, six handgun-related charges and one count of illegal possession of ammunition, according to the state courts website.
Young was convicted of distribution of dangerous drugs in Prince George County in 1995 and attempted murder and reckless endangerment in Prince George in 1998. He was guilty of intent to distribute dangerous drugs and possession of a firearm in 2003 in Howard County, according to the state courts website.