St. Mary’s County developers had a chance to weigh in on the final draft of the Lexington Park Development District master plan last week, with most expressing relief at its completion, with few requests for amendments to the plan.
The plan, which has been in the works since around 2010, is meant to invite more investment and development in the Lexington Park growth area, an effort complicated by the restrictive air installations compatibility zone, or AICUZ, that surrounds Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
The Lexington Park Development District covers about 17,000 acres, including the areas of Lexington Park, California and Great Mills. This area is the prime target for growth in St. Mary’s, along with the Leonardtown Development District, though that one is overseen by the town of Leonardtown.
The master plan includes two items still pending final approval from the St. Mary’s commissioners — the update zoning maps, and changes to uses allowed in the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance, including an expanded airport environs overlay zone, which surrounds the St. Mary’s Regional Airport.
The amendments would eliminate two zoning districts, and create five new land-use categories meant to allow for denser development. During an Aug. 27 public hearing, attorneys representing local developers drilled down into the proposed changes, some of which they said could impede development plans already going through the approval process.
Along the northbound side of Route 235 near Mervell Dean Road, “There are nine or so properties in that location that are currently about to be affected by the … airport environs overly zone — which as you probably know is essentially removing all use of those properties except for whatever use the property currently enjoys, which in this case is residential, or not improved at all.” Jacquelyn Meiser, an attorney, told the St. Mary’s commissioners during their public hearing on the plan last week.
The only uses that would be allowed under the overlay is agricultural livestock and a parking lot, she said.
Representing Alamo Properties LLC as well as Tom Hodges, Meiser said those two developers “have or are about to have site plan reviews” moving through the permitting process, and as they seek to develop commercial uses on their respective properties, the overlay could preclude that.
Meiser requested the commissioners consider deferring the adoption of that specific change for at least six months to a year to allow those development proposals to move through the process.
Amendments to the AICUZ were also included in the updated master plan. Those changes make clearer which uses are permitted within the district.
Referring to changes to the airport overlays, “I feel would not be supported by Pax River, that would either allow a nonconforming use become bigger, or even a changed use that would go to nonconforming use,” Sabrina Hecht, community planning liaison for the base, said during the hearing. Suggesting those plans could go through the St. Mary’s County Zoning Board of Appeals, “I would think that could be a route for something that was maybe trying to change their use or expand, as I’ve heard tonight,” Hecht said.
Some commissioners also offered their own amendments to the plan’s use table. Noting the county food bank in the works at a U-Haul storage facility on Great Mills Road, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) proposed a change to allow wholesale distribution in areas zoned as mixed-use, high intensity.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) suggested amending a use regarding religious assemblies to allow for the enlargement of existing church buildings in the development district, provided it does not increase the number of seats in the building and that it complies with provisions regarding nonconforming uses, he said.
“I can make those changes,” Bill Hunt, director of the St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, told them.
Chris Longmore, an attorney with Dugan, McKissick and Longmore, asked the commissioner board to consider allowing educational uses on parcels zoned as office business park, or OBP.
Representing ES Starmaker LLC, Longmore said the group is seeking to purchase the land on Cottonwood Parkway in California, and continue operating the Montessori school, the Starmaker School for Early Education at Wildewood.
That school is currently operating as a nonconforming use, Longmore said, but amending the zoning ordinance to make it a conforming use would remove restrictions that could prevent expansion of the school.
The time taken to update the plan “caused a lot of angst in the development community, not knowing what the rules are gonna be,” local developer Pat Mudd said.
But incentivizing development in downtown Lexington Park is “the only way we’re going to get new development there,” he said.
