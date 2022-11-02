An upcoming episode on Maryland Public Television's Outdoors Maryland series will feature some diamondback terrapins from St. Mary's County.
The "A Diamond in the Marsh" episode will air at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. It will examine the reproductive patterns of Maryland’s state reptile (and mascot of University of Maryland), the diamondback terrapin.
Chris Rowe, an associate professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, studies a population of terrapins at Naval Air Station Patuxent River to predict how significant the impact of climate change will be on them, while Rebecca Stump, a natural resource specialist with the U.S. Navy, works to survey and protect terrapin nests and hatchlings, according to a release from the public television station.
Reef raising
Other Southern Maryland locales will be featured at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, when the show will include a feature titled, "Raising Reefs: Overfishing and disease has reduced the oyster population to a fraction of historic levels."
David Sikorski of Coastal Conservation Association Maryland enlists students at Huntingtown Elementary School to help create artificial reefs that will be populated with oyster larvae grown at Morgan State University’s Patuxent Environmental & Aquatic Research Laboratory, according to the release. The lab is located on the grounds of Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard.
Also on Nov. 22, Anne Arundel County waterman Luke McFadden will be featured in a piece titled, "Of Tradition and Technology." In addition to working the water, the tech-savvy 26-year-old is working social media, streaming videos via TikTok to millions of followers.
The Nov. 29 episode will include the "Parks by Air" segment, which will feature a statewide follow up to the 2019 segment "Water by Air," offering viewers a birds-eye view of some of Maryland’s most scenic and popular state parks.
Since debuting in 1988, MPT has produced more than 700 Outdoors Maryland stories on topics ranging from science-oriented environmental issues to segments about unusual people, animals, and places around the state.
The series has earned more than 50 awards over nearly 35 years of production, including several Emmy Awards from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
For more information on other episodes that will be featured, go to mpt.org.