The St. Mary’s public school system transformed its diversity officer position, which has been vacant for some time, into a new role — coordinator of equity assurance. This past July, they named Adrianne Dillahunt the person for the job.
“I kind of see equity as a process and equality as the big picture,” Dillahunt said.
Jeff Maher, the school system’s chief strategic officer, said Dillahunt brings a wealth of experience as a teacher, an administrator, a parent and as an active community member. He said Dillahunt makes sure all aspects of equity are met, not just in schools but the way the school system connects with the community.
The chief strategic officer said after the previous diversity officer left several years ago and the position was cut “for budget reasons,” it made a come-back and was redesigned to reach “all aspects of equity,” which includes implementing an education equity policy and connecting people with resources. Dillahunt took it a step further and created an equity task force.
Tasked to force equity
The new task force is made up of people who share a passion for this type of work and consists of representatives of organizations like St. Mary’s College, St. Mary’s chapter of the NAACP, Naval Air Station Patuxent River and county government. It looks to develop policy, create partnerships and undergo practices that support educational equity. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10.
Maher said the task force is quite the accomplishment in the past couple months. Its first meeting happened about a month after the school system’s discipline data was reported at an NAACP meeting, showing a racial disparity in suspensions.
Black students in St. Mary’s public schools make up 45% of the students who received one suspension, 50% of the students who were suspended twice and 60% of the students who were suspended three or more times. However, they represent less than one-fifth of the overall student population.
Maher said conversations about this data have already started to happen within the task force and determined there are “student groups we need to address.”
“I’m proud of what we do, but we know there’s still a road ahead of us,” Maher said.
Dillahunt added she is also proud of the group and excited for things to come.
Getting to know her
Dillahunt described herself as a proud alumna of Leonardtown High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bowie State University.
She spent six years teaching in Calvert County, and later came to St. Mary’s to teach at Leonardtown Middle School and the Chesapeake Public Charter School before becoming the assistant principal at Spring Ridge Middle School for the last seven years.
Dillahunt said she always wanted to be an educator and initially wanted to work with students who have disabilities. She was an active high schooler, inserting herself in organizations like peer counseling or “centered around equity, now that I think about it,” the 47-year-old said, adding that she enjoyed “helping students find their voice.”
The 1990 Leonardtown graduate organized the Southern Maryland spring college and career fair featuring historically black colleges and universities. It’s lasted seven years with plans to continue because it’s “given students as many opportunities as possible for post-secondary education,” Dillahunt said. She said it also pushes those students who need a little nudge toward college.
Dillahunt also serves on the St. Mary’s chapter of the NAACP and participates in clothing drives. She comes from a family of educators, some of whom are also actively involved in the local chapter.
“I love to get on that stage and sing,” the equity coordinator added to her list of extracurricular activities. She also loves to hang out with her twin daughters who are 20, and her 3-year-old son “who’s going on 36.”
Doing the job
Dillahunt described a photo of three people, one tall, one medium and one short, each standing on one box in front of a fence. The single box allowed the tall and medium person to see over the fence but the shortest could not. The picture next to it showed the tallest man without a box still keeping a clear view, and the shortest person stood on two boxes, giving him the height to see over the fence.
Dillahunt said she had “wonderful opportunities” growing up but wondered about the people who did not — those who were stuck behind barriers — and asked how could she make it possible to overcome them.
The St. Mary’s native said her mission is to develop diversity and inclusion and access for staff and students. “Being an African American woman, I’m in a position where I see a lot of great things happening with our students,” Dillahunt said, adding that she wants to push those “in the gap” forward and “make our school system better than it is.”
As Dillahunt was explaining why she wanted the job, Maher interrupted. “If you hear her talk right now and the passion and dedication that comes through … that’s why,” Maher said, referring to a previous question: Why was Dillahunt the right person for the job?
The equity coordinator said there are good things happening with equity in the school system right now. Her goal is to continue to give students and staff the resources to keep it going.
For more information on equity in St. Mary’s public schools, visit https://sites.google.com/smcps.org/smcpsequity/home.
