The standardized test scores overall for St. Mary’s public schools were in the top 10 of the 24 school districts in Maryland. But within the county there were low scores among different demographic groups, including students with disabilities and those of certain races, where some results showed less than 1 in 10 students passing.
The Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, or MCAP, recently released last spring’s test results. The statewide assessments test third through 10th-graders in math and English. The MCAP was previously called the Partnership of Readiness for College and Careers, but changed its name last year.
The tests score students on a scale of 1 to 5, with 4 and 5 considered passing. Although St. Mary’s was not on the top of the list, students here continued to have higher scores than the state average.
Within St. Mary’s, the students who continued to have the lowest scores were African Americans. They produced the lowest scores in each category, with proficiencies as high as 31.1% of students who passed the 10th grade English test and as low as 7.1% in eighth grade math.
Despite the low scores, Alex Jaffurs, the school system’s assessment and accountability officer, said, “we saw some very positive gains” in third grade tests for African American students since last year.
In 2018, the proficiency percentage for third grade math was 46.8, but the score for African Americans was 13.6%. This year, the score for third grade math was 46.8% once again, however, the scored for black students jumped to 24.9%.
Third grade English scores increased as well. In 2018, the aggregate for third grade English 44.3%, but African Americans scored a 17.9%. This year, the score for all students was 46.6% and black students jumped to 27.1%.
“We saw a lot of good gains in grade 3,” Jaffurs said. “Can’t say that was the case in other grade levels.”
Nearly a third of African Americans passed the 10th-grade English test, which is needed to graduate. Jaffurs said the school has an alternative route for students who did not pass, called Bridge.
“If last year is any proof of what’s going to happen, 50% of students pass so they do not have to complete the bridge program,” he said.
However, Jaffurs said the program is highly effective. He also said teachers are getting more comfortable with the test. But the test will be changing this school year — it will be shorter. Jaffurs called the shorter test a “double-edge sword” because there is less room for error and students may not score as high.
Jaffurs said the school system is still hashing out the scores of different demographic groups, like the special education students or students with disabilities.
The highest passing percentage in English for students with disabilities was 9.5% for third-graders, and the lowest was 6% for for sixth- and eighth-graders.
Only 5% of seventh- and eighth-grade math test takers within the students with disabilities category passed and 15.6% of the third-graders passed their math test.
“This is really the first year that we’re really going to look at this aggregating group,” he said about the special education students. He added that the Maryland Department of Education did not always give “a lot of direction” for the demographic data.
White and Asian students were consistently at the top of the test categories out of the rest of the races and consistently above the county average, except for eighth-grade math where 16.7% of Asian students passed.
In geometry, Asian students scored 95% and white students scored a 93.1%. The rest of the racial groups, African Americans, Hispanics and students who are two or more races, did not have a score, according to Maryland Report Card.
Jaffurs said the only cohort to take the geometry test last year was the STEM group at Spring Ridge Middle School. He said the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act does not allow the state’s education department to release the data of groups of 10 students or fewer in a category.
Jaffurs said the school system is working to mitigate in all the cohorts and demographic groups.
“We want to eliminate all gaps, and they aren’t acceptable,” he said.
