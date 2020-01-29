Southern Maryland legislators say they’re hard at work making sure the interests of District 29 are being noticed by the state.
Last Thursday, Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) and Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) sponsored the District 29 luncheon in Annapolis, where representatives from local organizations and businesses were invited to participate and tout their recent accolades. The state legislative district covers all of St. Mary’s County and southern Calvert County.
“This is a chance for legislators to see what the district has to offer,” Crosby said.
David Hautanen Jr.,vice president of enrollment management at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, tended to the college’s information table at Thursday’s event. “The college was invited to participate by the senator as he invited important components of our district,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity and honor to be here to show that the college brings a lot to St. Mary’s County.”
Representatives from Naval Air Station Patuxent River were also invited to the reception.
“We are here to let the community know we are a part of the district like everyone else,” Patrick Gordon, public affairs officer for the base, said, adding that the facility is about more than just flight.
Personnel of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, U.S. Naval Test Pilot School students, and people of other tenant commands volunteered to come to the luncheon to show their support for the base and hobnob with the legislators.
Educational supervisors at Historic St. Mary’s City, Marlee Putnam and Stephanie Taueert, arrived dressed in their work uniforms of colonial garb, accenting the importance of St. Mary’s past.
Employees from the Unmanned Aircraft System Test Site at University of Maryland had a table at the event, outlining new and upcoming projects, while also displaying the unmanned drone that was specially designed to deliver a donor kidney to surgeons at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore for a successful transplantation into a patient with kidney failure last April.
Perry Hampton from the Calvert Marine Museum brought a small diamondback terrapin, the Maryland state reptile, to the museum’s table for people to view and interact with.
Other groups with representatives at the event included Dominion Energy and the St. Mary’s and Calvert County’s departments of economic development.
When asked what the annual event was truly all about, Bailey told The Enterprise, “The whole issue is to educate legislators in Annapolis of the benefits of District 29 and what we bring to the state because Southern Maryland matters and no matter what they say, they don’t drive through the counties when they take their families to Ocean City.”
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews