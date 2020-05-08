DNR eyes property to expand St. Clement's Island Museum

St. Mary’s County commissioners support a potential Maryland Department of Natural Resources land purchase of a property adjacent to a the St. Clement’s Island Museum, to allow the facility more space for parking and programming.
Karen Stone, the county’s museum division manager, told The Enterprise on Tuesday that DNR, which owns the property on which the museum sits, had recently come to the museum for a meeting that was unrelated and once they noticed a “for sale” sign on the adjacent property, they suggested they purchase it.
The 14,750 square feet of land is located at 38358 Breeze Point Road and is currently privately owned.
A vacant building rests on the property, according to Stone, but if the museum gained it, “they could take down the building” to provide “more parking or additional space for programming, she said, adding, “discussions are underway.”
Right now, the museum is “kind of boxed in” by neighbors and the extra space would help “improve site lines for big events” held at the facility, such as the Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival, Stone said.
In an April 28 letter sent to Ranger Nita Settina, Maryland park services superintendent, county commissioners expressed excitement about hearing the possibility of the purchase. “If purchased, this … land area will certainly enhance SCIM programming in several ways,” the letter read.
It continued, “First, the additional land capacity will support an increase in attendance for the annual special events that are offered. Second, space for outdoor interpretive areas can be fully developed. Finally, pervious ADA parking spaces may also be included in the overall plan to support accessibility.”
Commissioner John O’Connor (R), who represents the district where the museum is located, said, “DNR approached the county on this one,” and he supports the purchase of the property for the purpose of expanding the museum.
“It was a simple swap with DNR and it’s beneficial to the county,” he said.
