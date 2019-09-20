Drug- and alcohol-related deaths in St. Mary’s are on a downward trend, according to a recent report from the state’s health department.
Maryland’s department of health and opioid operational command center released its second quarter report that shows the number of fatalities for the first six months of the year.
St. Mary’s, with a population of over 112,000 people, reported a total of 11 opioid-related intoxication deaths between January and June this year, a decline from the 18 deaths reported in the first six months of 2018.
Included in those numbers were 10 deaths related to heroin in the first half of last year, but only three this year. Fentanyl caused 14 deaths in the first half of last year, but that number dropped to nine this year.
The St. Mary’s health department unveiled its 2019 Opioid Crisis Response Plan last month that lists four goals, which include new cases of misuse; improving early identification and intervention; expanding access to services; and enhancing data collection, sharing and analysis.
The total number of both drug- and alcohol-related intoxication deaths hit a spike in 2017 with 34 deaths — the highest it’s been in at least the past decade. That number dropped to 31 in 2018. Fentanyl also hit its highest number in 2017 with 26 deaths; it decreased to 23 the following year.
“Over the past few years we have had the benefit of the state Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, better understanding by medical professionals and pharmacies on the addictive nature of these drugs, expanded substance use treatment access, and increased law enforcement action that has all lent to decreased prescription opioids,” Dr. Meena Brewster, county health officer, said in an email to The Enterprise.
As opioid-related deaths in St. Mary’s and the state go down, Calvert and Charles counties are trending upward. Calvert, with a population of about 92,000, had a total of 13 drug and alcohol-related deaths during the first half of last year; that number went up to 17 this year. Charles County, with a population of about 161,500 reported 12 deaths in the first half of 2018 and went up slightly to 13 this year.
“Fentanyl continues to be the deadliest substance, with 962 fentanyl-related deaths occurring in the first six months of 2019,” Maryland’s report states. “This represents a 7.8% decrease over the same period last year. Fentanyl was involved in 90.8% of opioid-related deaths during this period.”
St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) said he’s seen a downward trend in the sheriff’s department fatal overdoses data as well.
“But you know, I mean, we still have, in my opinion, a significant issue with fatal overdoses,” he said. “If there’s any fatal overdoses it’d be too many.”
According to the data he tracks, more than 70% of overdoses the department responded to last year were fentanyl-related. He added there were 28 fatal overdoses last year and they are currently at 15.
Cameron said Narcan, a substance medical officials use to treat narcotic overdoses, could be a contributor to the downward trend.
“The hope is that you can keep someone from dying as a result of the overdoses and that they will get into to treatment and they wont be subsequent static,” the sheriff said.
Cameron said Narcan was deployed 70 times by his department last year and about 55 so far this year.
He added there were 195 non-fatal overdoses in 2018, according to the sheriff’s department’s statistics, and 138 so far this year.
