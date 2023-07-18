Though she finished third in the USA at the 2022 Hit Like A Girl drumming contest, Jaleacia Harris knows that there's always room for improvement, which is why she was taking part in the Mid-Atlantic Drum camp held this week at St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Now in its fourth year, the camp drew 40 drummers from the ages of 9-22 that were placed in one of five divisions July 16-20.
"For me you're never too old or never too good to stop learning," said the 22-year-old Harris, who goes by the moniker Queen Drums and lives in Montgomery, Ala. "You can always add something."
Harris was just 2 years old when she started "banging on tables and then pots and pans." She was 5 when she started drumming at her church and placed third last year in the 18-39 age division at the Hit Like A Girl competition.
"[Drumming] was something I was just naturally drawn to," she said. "And I loved music, so every time I heard something I imitated it so I just ran with it. I'm learning a lot and having a blast."
The camp attracted participants from several states and one even came down from Canada to take part in the event, which featured current Suicidal Tendencies drummer Greyson Nekrutman and hip hop and go-go drummer Willie Howell.
"I would like kids to be obsessed with something that keeps them off the streets and home during the day," said organizer Sheila Klotz, who was named the 40-and-over drum champion at the 2020 Hit Like A Girl competition. "I want them to be motivated so my vision was, 'Hey, keep them motivated on something that will use all four quadrants of their brain at the same time.' So I figured I'd get some of the best drummers in the world and see if I could get them to small-town America at St. Mary's College so I can show these kids a wide and varied look at the possibilities."
The camp culminated with a musical performance by the students.
Klotz was a national snare drum champion as a 15-year-old, the commander of the renowned U.S. Air Force Band and later a part-time member of the 257th National Guard Band 50-member ensemble. And on Monday, she held court with a class of several teenagers.
"I love drumming so I wanted to go to any camp I can," said Mason Currey of California, who is a rising sophomore at St. Mary's Ryken High School. "I'm one of [Klotz's] students so I knew that if she's running it, it has to be good. It's a blast when she brings all these great drummers and them and all the new drummers are giving me things to learn. I'm just hoping to further my horizons and be more independent."
"I like her style and how she plays," said Sara Higgins of Glen Mills, Pa., whose idol is Neil Peart of Rush.
Higgins, who is a rising senior, said she was hoping to improve her improvisational skills.
"I started off with rock and metal drumming, so it's very precise," she said. "But now I'm getting into jazz and Latin so it's really helping. I feel like I've learned a lot already."
Klotz said she added Latin, jazz, hip-hop and go-go to the camp's repertoire to help the students develop their versatility.
"A drummer has to be well-rounded," she said. "You can't be one dimensional. I want to give them a taste of what's out there and let them explore it. We want to show them all the possibilities. We want to open their eyes and, as my dad said, 'Expand your horizons.'"
Harris said one thing drummers must do is "really apply yourself. You have to be focused."
Klotz added that younger drummers often "overplay" a song.
"They'll hear a country song like 'Neon Moon,' all it calls for is boom-ga-boom-ga-boom but they'll play too much for the song. They're just smashing and crashing because they have the gear. You're just hitting because it's there and [thinking] 'I think this sounds good so I'm going to put it in this spot,' and that's how drummers lose jobs. Less is best."
Klotz knows she won't churn out all Roger Taylors, Phil Collins, Keith Moons, John Bonhams or Sheila E.'s, and that's OK.
"If someone comes up to me smiling and says, 'This was the most awesome camp,'" she said, "that means we did our job."
