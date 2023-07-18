Though she finished third in the USA at the 2022 Hit Like A Girl drumming contest, Jaleacia Harris knows that there's always room for improvement, which is why she was taking part in the Mid-Atlantic Drum camp held this week at St. Mary's College of Maryland.

Now in its fourth year, the camp drew 40 drummers from the ages of 9-22 that were placed in one of five divisions July 16-20.


  

