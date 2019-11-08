Choosing between Advanced Placement and dual enrollment? School officials explained the benefits of both at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
Rhonda Hunt, the school system’s supervisor of school counseling, Lisa Bachner, director of curriculum and instruction, and Heather Wysokinski, supervisor of library/media and accountability, broke down what to expect when enrolling in AP or College of Southern Maryland classes, both of which can earn a high schooler college credits.
For dual enrollment, Hunt said a student “needs to be in junior level standing at least” and have a minimum 2.5 GPA to take college classes.
“It can also be a means of providing courses that may not be in the [high school] program of studies,” she said.
CSM says tuition is $131 per credit, plus fees, for Southern Maryland residents. High school students get about half off of tuition when they sign up for CSM courses, according to Hunt. The classes are free for students who receive free or reduced-price meals.
Allen praised the program and mentioned her daughter took advantage of it. However, she said she spoke to a parent who paid nearly $400 for a four credit class. Hunt and Superintendent Scott Smith wondered if they paid through the college or for a package that included access to amenities like the pool and library. Allen noted it said “dual enrollment” at the top of the invoice.
Hunt suggested the parent speak to a representative at the college, Latasha Baker, an enrollment adviser at CSM.
Last school year, 545 St. Mary’s students were dual enrolled, 535 were in the program during the 2017-2018 school year and 358 were in the program a year before that. So far, 240 are enrolled this fall.
Not all CSM courses go toward high school credits, like art and sports-related classes. And some courses, like world history, do not meet high school credit standards. They will, however, count as college credit. Each course has to be approved by a high school counselor. AP courses usually require a prerequisite and a teacher signoff.
Wysokinski said taking AP classes gives students college credits, if they pass the associated tests, and “the opportunity to engage in what a college course would look like.” She added having an AP class on a transcript looks good as well.
This school year, St. Mary’s public schools’ introduced AP Classroom, “which provides a wealth of instructional resources tailored to each AP course,” according to the presentation.
Last year, 1,512 students were enrolled in AP classes, 1,552 were enrolled in 2017-2018 and 1,403 were enrolled the year before that. This year 1,560 are taking AP classes.
Wysokinski said the number of courses available, teachers available and students choosing dual enrollment instead, could contribute to the enrollment numbers.
Board member Mary Washington asked if they knew whether students who receive free and reduced-price meals are taking advantage of AP and CSM courses, and how well they are doing in them.
“If not, you can bring that answer to the board at another time,” Washington said.
Bachner said that information is available and she can send it in a communication update.
Bachner said both dual enrollment and AP classes can result in receiving college credit. Some high school classes consider passing as a D or higher, however, some CSM classes require at least a C to receive credit. A college credit is awarded to AP students based on the score of the AP test, which costs $94. Bachner said the score of college acceptance, usually a 3 or 4, is up to the college.
“It is an investment you’re making, paying for the exam,” Wysokinski said about AP tests.
There are 58 CSM courses available to high schoolers and 32 AP classes. Dual enrolled students can take classes on CSM’s campus or at their high school and AP offers some, but very few, online classes through the high schools.
Hunt said both dual enrollment and AP classes provide a smother transition between high school and college-level coursework.
Naggena Ohri, student school board member, said she’s taken both dual enrollment and AP classes and asked if the dual-enrolled courses gave a bump to the GPA like AP courses.
Bachner confirmed dual-enrolled classes do have a weighted GPA, and added the classes will now be clearly labeled as dual-enrolled in the program of studies catalog.
