Dusty Lane and Morgan Court accepted into Sunset Ridge subdivision

The St. Mary’s County commissioners approved a request from the county’s department of public works and transportation to accept Dusty Lane and Morgan Court of the Sunset Ridge subdivision in Leonardtown to the St. Mary’s County highway maintenance system, at their business meeting on Tuesday.
In addition, the department requested the adoption of an ordinance setting a maximum speed to 25 mph and establishing stop intersections for the two roads.
John Deatrick, director of the department of public works and transportation, told commissioners at the meeting, “This is a pretty straight forward acceptance of the street. They completed the work recently, it was fully inspected both during construction and a final inspection was done in order to put the street through the approved acceptance process,” adding, “it’s a nice subdivision, they did a great job on the work.”
The original public works agreement was issued in April 2017 with a $472,300 letter of credit. The property consists of approximately 116 acres with the subdivision creating 18 lots and three farmsteads.
The department on Tuesday also requested from commissioners authorization to move forward with an online pre-proposal application to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, to pursue funding for the assessment of shoreline erosion at the county-owned Myrtle Point Park in California.
The Online Easygrants portal can be used by local counties, nonprofits and local municipalities to pursue funding for projects involving assessment, planning, design and implementation of climate resiliency projects, presenting the opportunity to find a solution to the shoreline erosion at the park.
This new grant application is for funding the assessment and preliminary design but could lead to a design and construction project. The grant is a 1-to-1 match and funding is anticipated to average $125,000, but there is no maximum award size.
“If any of you have been down to Myrtle Point Park … you’ll see the cliffs are badly eroding,” Deatrick said. He mentioned they have received a grant from the Department of Natural Resources for one piece of the north side, “where they are also experiencing some shoreline erosion … very possibly within few years that whole piece of the park may not be accessible to the public so this is a particularly critical area that we need to address.”
The commissioners unanimously voted to authorize the online pre-proposal application, with Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) making the first motion and Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) motioning second.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews