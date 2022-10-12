The Leonardtown Council voted unanimously to approve an increased sewer impact fee for developments on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The increase goes into effect on Oct. 31 and will see the fee rise from $13,000 to $18,000 for each equivalent dwelling unit. The current fee has been in place since 2007, according to town administrator Laschelle McKay.
"This is simply for new growth," Mayor Dan Burris said prior to the vote. "We've not raised property taxes in the 10 years I've been here."
McKay noted that no one submitted comments prior to Oct. 11, and no one spoke about it during Tuesday's meeting.
Related to the fee, the town is proceeding with an $18 million upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant. McKay noted that another $1 million will be needed to flood-proof the existing plant.
The town has $5.5 million in the bank from impact fees that will help pay for the project. In addition, it plans to use $3.8 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and borrow around $8.1 million, McKay said last month, noting the town won’t need to borrow the funds for the project until the end of 2023.
The council also unanimously approved a change to the late fee for utility accounts, raising it from $25 to $75.
"I think $75 is very reasonable," Councilman Jay Mattingly said. No one spoke during public comment on that issue either.
During the meeting, McKay said that public hearings regarding the impact and late fee revisions were advertised in the County Times newspaper and on the town's website.
McKay was asked in an email if she believes the town is violating state law by advertising in a free newspaper. She did not directly answer the question, but said, "The town feels very comfortable that the County Times is the best print media to get information to our citizens."
Legal notices, which are required by state law to give public notice to certain hearings of government agencies, must be published in a newspaper of general circulation, which in state law is defined as "published and distributed by sale, from an established place of business."
In addition, she claimed that the Times is the only local newspaper left in the county. However, Southern Maryland News, which includes The Enterprise newspaper, has an office in California and several employees who live in St. Mary's County. St. Mary's County government does place its public notices in Southern Maryland News, as required by law.
McKay said the town has run its ads in the County Times "for many years ... We do run event type ads in other sources regularly." The Times is owned and published by McKay's husband, Thomas McKay, a Republican who in July lost a primary election bid to be St. Mary's commissioner president.
Other town business
At the beginning of the meeting, Heather Earhart was sworn-in as the town's newest council member, replacing Tyler Alt, who resigned last month and took a job in Florida. Earhart finished as the first runner-up in the town's election on May 4.
In other news, the council passed letters of recommendation to the St. Mary's County liquor board in regard to expansion requests by Brudergarten at Shepherd's Old Field Market and The Rex.
Brudergarten is expanding its kitchen and wants to serve customers on the second level, McKay said. The Rex wants to serve customers in its "theater space," which the owner said would be used for events, concerts and weddings, for example.
Burris noted that Dec. 7 is the deadline to submit bids to buy the former Bank of America building, located at 22700 Washington St.
McKay later said the building has been vacant for a number of years. "Many people have been waiting to be able to pursue purchasing the building, so we are pleased that it is finally being made available," she said.
McKay noted there will be two more murals added to the town's Ltown Alley project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.
In her update about business development, Councilwoman Mary Slade noted Oct. 11 and 12 were Amazon Prime Days. "If we keep buying things on Amazon, the small businesses are not going to survive," she said.