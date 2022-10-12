New council member

Heather Earhart, who was sworn-in to the Leonardtown council on Tuesday, Oct. 11, gestures while speaking about upcoming events. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

The Leonardtown Council voted unanimously to approve an increased sewer impact fee for developments on Tuesday, Oct. 11. 

The increase goes into effect on Oct. 31 and will see the fee rise from $13,000 to $18,000 for each equivalent dwelling unit. The current fee has been in place since 2007, according to town administrator Laschelle McKay. 

