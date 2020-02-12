Despite inclement weather, residents made their way to Valley Lee last Thursday night to participate in a local delegate’s town hall meeting.
Del. Brian Crosby’s event drew around 30 community members who shared their thoughts on bills proposed during this year’s General Assembly session, including one regarding the Kirwan Commission and school construction funding, a physician-assisted suicide proposal and a bill that would ban flavored tobacco and vaping products.
Before splitting constituents into smaller groups, Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) discussed legislation he will be supporting this year such as a bill requiring on-duty state police officers to wear body cameras and a property tax credit for veterans.
Crosby also mentioned Maryland’s state budget.
“It’s going to be about a $50 billion budget, which oddly enough is comparable to that of” Naval Air Station Patuxent River, he said.
He also told those in attendance that Kirwan is going to be the “blueprint” for education funding in Maryland.
“This will be the biggest piece of legislation this year,” Crosby said, although it had not yet been proposed in its final form.
The 26-member panel made up of legislators, educators, business people and county leaders has been working to rewrite the current state education funding formula that has been used for about two decades to more equitably disperse state revenues to school systems.
The Kirwan Commission has recommended a $3.8 billion increase in spending to be phased in over a decade. About half of the increase would come from county and city governments and the remainder from the state.
“Kirwan is a 10-year plan. Under the current funding formula, from the state St. Mary’s County would get $152 million dollars [for schools]. Under Kirwan there would be a 35% increase to $205 million. Locally … under the current formula St. Mary’s County [commissioners] would be required to fund $125 million … under the new formula it will be required to fund $138.2 million,” Crosby said.
He continued, “The key to you is they can’t say we need to raise property taxes for Kirwan. I want to make sure I get that out there now because that is a fear.”
Attendees eventually segmented into three groups to brainstorm ideas on the proposed bills to record on a specially-designated poster.
Jill Morris, president of the Education Association of St. Mary’s County, led the discussion for the Kirwan/school construction group.
She said there is “a lot of controversy” and rumors about Kirwan and huge tax increases aren’t going to happen, although, she said “the governor, I do believe is misleading people about that.”
Morris pointed out there is a lot of fear about Kirwan being “big, unwieldy legislation,” but “it just ain’t so.”
William “Brit” Kirwan, a former University System of Maryland chancellor and the lead of the commission, was “very thoughtful” with the new funding formula and the money St. Mary’s County would receive could go toward universal prekindergarten, Morris said, adding that career and technology education would also get some attention, as it would provide a pathway for students post-high school graduation other than college.
Janice Walthour, a member of the county’s NAACP, mentioned that similar legislation regarding school funding in Massachusetts has worked, and “they are getting their returns on their investment.”
After about 20 minutes of discussion, those in attendance had a chance to mark which issues listed were most significant to them. Among the groups, the initiatives that received the most support were Kirwan and physician-assisted suicide.
Crosby told participants he tacks the written suggestions on the wall of his Annapolis office as reminders of what is important to his constituents.
Earlier in the meeting, Crosby announced the creation of a financial awareness class in the county with the Maryland Credit Union Association to help “the significant amount of seniors in the community that are just getting ripped off,” and high school students.
“We’re going to try to start it at Cedar Lane” Senior Living Community in Leonardtown, he said, and they will also try to work with Great Mills High School. The program is expected to begin in late summer or early fall.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews