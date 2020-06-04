Elementary students to learn new sex-ed material

Local elementary students will learn about puberty, consent and genitalia through new material unless parents say otherwise.
The St. Mary's school board on May 20 approved instructional materials for the family life and human sexuality curriculum for fourth and fifth grades. State regulation directs public schools to teach the course in or prior to fifth grade. But if parents are not comfortable with the subject, they can “opt out” and have their children receive alternate assignments, Michael Watson, director of facility coordination, health and physical education, said. But all students must learn about menstruation.
“Children are maturing at earlier ages for a variety of reasons, and preparing them for the changes that will occur I think is important,” Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said, adding that it’s also important to educate in a sensitive way.
The goal for Maryland’s education department for this curriculum, Watson said, is to describe puberty, analyze consent and boundaries, explain the menstrual cycle and describe the reproductive systems and the functions of internal and external genitalia.
“Fourth grade we kind of, very gently, lean kids into family life and human sexuality. We don’t really teach it in fourth grade,” Watson said.
Although the curriculum is state mandated, it is up to individual principals to determine how it is implemented and who teaches it. Watson said St. Mary’s public schools will have a parent permission letter, allow the resources to be viewed by the public before it is taught in the classroom and have “mother-daughter” and “father-son” presentations for students and parents, Watson explained.
School board policy requires new instruction materials be reviewed and recommended by a committee, which board members approved March 25. The committee consisted of principals, teachers, parents, students, community members and medical professionals. They picked material from HealthSmart, a third-party vendor, that would cost $16,000 to add to the family life and human sexuality course.
Some of the sample work Watson showed at the May 20 meeting included text for fourth graders titled “six steps to growing up healthy” and “understanding puberty” for fifth graders. Watson said St. Mary’s students have had classes split by gender when this information is taught and it is the teacher’s decision to continue to do so.
“The thing that I like about it, is that there’s a lot of discussion,” board member Rita Weaver said.
Allen said she was impressed with the trifold pamphlet that will be sent to parents that explains what to expect in the course and how parents can have conversations at home on the same topics.
“We want parents to be very much involved in this and we’re going to give them every opportunity to figure out what that involvement looks like,” she said.
A Friday press release from the school system provided a link for parents to view the materials and stated once under normal circumstances, materials can be viewed in person at public locations.
To view the family life and human sexuality materials, visit https://sites.google.com/a/smcps.org/st-mary-s-county-school-health-council/family-life-and-human-sexuality-committee?authuser=0.