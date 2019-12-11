A large number of residents emptied from the Chesapeake Building on Monday evening after public hearings regarding the construction of two 7-Eleven convenience stores and gas stations in the county were rescheduled.
The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission convened that evening to hear public comment on the two stores. However, there was a request from the applicant to postpone the public hearing for the Leonardtown 7-Eleven that began on Oct. 28 to give them the opportunity to give more public notice to residents that will be impacted.
Planning commission member BJ Hall suggested the group not have both hearings on the same night, since the last hearing for only one of the stores took more than three hours to conclude. The stores have faced a backlash from the community since word was announced of plans to open.
The Leonardtown 7-Eleven discussion will be continued on Jan. 27 next year and the public hearing for the 7-Eleven in Callaway, scheduled for Monday night, was pushed back until Feb. 10.
Another commission member, Martin Siebert, said he does not want to see more issues with notices, so that the board does not have to turn people away who come out to speak.
Bill Hunt, director of land use and management for the county, told the board that issues with communications do not happen often.
Joesph Van Kirk, commission member, told the applicant to return next month with the information the board had requested at the last meeting.
“Quite a bit of information was requested by the board but no information was provided,” he said.
Later in the meeting, the board reviewed a concept site plan for a potential 26,000-square-foot warehouse/retail space in Charlotte Hall, near the McKay’s grocery store on Mohawk Drive.
Members approved the site plan with the condition that the 200-foot-long face and rear of the building be broken up by visual offsets to break up the horizontal plane, since the county zoning ordinance does not allow a commercial building more than 150 feet of continuous plane.
