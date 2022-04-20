She intends to make it "all in the family," so to speak.
Elizabeth O'Connor, 42, of Mechanicsville, a recently retired sheriff's office employee, filed for the District 3 county commissioner seat that is currently held by her husband, John O'Connor.
John O'Connor filed for sheriff and Elizabeth O'Connor filed for his seat, both as Republicans, just prior to the 9 p.m. April 15 deadline.
Elizabeth O'Connor noted that she served almost 22 years in the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. She started in patrol, where she worked seven years before becoming the department's first woman canine handler. She held that position for four years until her dog retired.
She then became a field training officer and did that and patrol for seven years before she got pregnant and gave birth to the couple's only child, a son, in 2017.
After her son's birth, Elizabeth O'Connor began working in the crime investigation division as a domestic violence coordinator, where she remained until her retirement on March 31.
"I have spent my life serving the public, and I enjoy it," she said April 19, noting she worked quite a bit with the county's family advocacy center in Hollywood.
Elizabeth O'Connor described herself as having a "big heart" and said she's a leader, not a follower.
The Charles County native said she enjoys making a difference in people's lives.
She's against tax hikes and fees that would burden the citizens, she said, adding that she's concerned about having adequate infrastructure. An increase in crime and traffic are other areas of concern, noting a "huge spike in crime" over the past six to nine months.
Two people in government she admires are former President Ronald Reagan and Gov. Larry Hogan (R), whom she said has "done a really good job trying to balance everything."
With her husband dropping out of the commissioner race, Elizabeth O'Connor will face Mike Alderson Jr. and Dawn Murphy in the July 19 primary. No Democrat filed.