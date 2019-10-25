A new agency now oversees help for victims of domestic violence in St. Mary’s County.
The Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy requested and received commissioners’ emergency reserve funds in the amount of $180,797 to compensate additional staff on Tuesday.
The family advocacy center, which is based in Hollywood, expanded its services because of a recent designation by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention to provide a comprehensive domestic violence program in the St. Mary’s.
Expanded services will include an abuser intervention program, 24/7 hotline, crisis services, community education, staff certification for the state sexual assault program and transitional housing for victims and families.
After Walden Sierra, which was previously receiving funds for domestic violence programs, reorganized last year under the umbrella of a larger for-profit organization, money originally allocated for such programs was returned to the county and the responsibility transferred to the family advocacy center, according to Jeannett Cudmore, chief financial officer for the county.
The family advocacy center is a nonprofit and will officially apply for the county’s nonprofit allocation in fiscal year 2021.
Budget descriptions were provided to the commissioners, as well as an updated county’s marriage license fee resolution. Because the cost of a marriage license has not been increased since 1983, the organization suggested raising the fee from $25 to $35. Resolution fees are currently $15 for domestic violence programs, although the law allows a charge up to $25. The increase would bring in an additional $7,230, for a new total of $18,075, in funds toward domestic violence programs.
For more than 20 years, the county government provided funds to Walden Sierra to support its program for domestic and sexual assault services as well as its crisis hotline. In 1983, the county passed a resolution supporting an additional fee for marriage licenses in order to further support domestic violence programs, and the fee was paid to Walden.
During this time, the Center for Family Advocacy also provided a variety of domestic violence services and received funds from the county government. However, Walden was designated the primary provider of such services and received the proceeds from the marriage license fees, according to meeting documents presented Tuesday.
The family advocacy center has taken on an increased workload since July in order to meet the need in the community after Walden Sierra ceased domestic violence services according to the documents. This change in services and budget were not previously planned, which is why the group is requesting additional funds in the middle of the fiscal year.
This is an opportunity to work closely with people and begin programs that train professionals as well as meet the needs of families, Cynthia Brown, division manager of the county’s department of aging and human services, said to the commissioners.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) asked if there has been an increase in domestic violence over the past two years.
Laura Joyce, director of Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy, told Guy that the increase has been substantial. A few years ago the county’s domestic violence programs were serving 600 people a year, and now they serve more than 2,000, according to Joyce, who attributed part of the increase to more people coming forward.
Joyce said “50 to 60% of cases involve sexual assault as well as domestic violence. We are now the comprehensive provider for sexual assault services … there is a lot of training for staff,” that needs to be done.
“While it may seem like a high-dollar figure, it is required by the state. When people hear domestic violence, they think of the physical. It is also emotional. It’s important to get people the help they need,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) told the department staff he does not support the increase for the marriage certificate fee, saying that the government “shouldn’t get involved in the marriage business.”
Joyce confirmed that the funds would positively impact abuse programs. The commissioners approved the grant agreement between the county and the family advocacy center on the behalf of the department of aging and human services to provide the new domestic violence services.
“Needs were not being met … commissioners want to take care of domestic violence,” Cudmore said.
For more information about The Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy, call 301-373-4141 or visit www.smcfa.net. The agency’s 24-hour domestic violence hotline is 240-925-0084.
