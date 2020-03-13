The county’s department of emergency services on Tuesday requested from the St. Mary’s commissioners permission to change their plans for the use of part of an emergency management grant they previously received to buy a truck instead of an antenna.
There was an interest by the department in purchasing a bi-directional antenna to be used on the scene of incidents. After extensive consultation with the radio vendor, the plan was deemed not possible and the funding will now be redirected and used to purchase a vehicle that will support emergency management and hazmat functions. The department has received preliminary approval from the grantor for the change in funds.
Stephen Walker, director of the department of emergency services, told the commissioners at their Tuesday morning meeting that since the original device the department was looking into purchasing would not support their system “funding has become available” and the department wants to “apply this funding to purchasing a vehicle that will support emergency management, hazmat and a couple other aspects of our department.”
A quote received by Walker from a car dealership in Gaithersburg for a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD pickup truck was about $38,000 — close to the same price for the antenna — and can be covered by the grant funds. Walker said the funds to fully outfit the vehicle, around $15,000, are not budgeted but the department would come back to the add-ons later with next year’s budget.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked Walker why they chose this particular vehicle.
“We are specifically trying to expand how we do hazmat … we need a vehicle that can pull a trailer. The vehicles we have don’t technically meet the [guidelines for warranting a] replacement. They are old, they are aging and county policy is [the vehicle has to hit] 185,000 miles” before getting replaced, Walker said. “This allows us to update some of those vehicles.”
“Why wouldn’t you use the funding that was going to be used to purchase the vehicle to upfit in this next budget cycle versus letting [the vehicle] sit around for 18 months?” asked Commissioner John O’Connor (R). “It makes no sense to purchase a vehicle under a grant for a particular use and then not use it for that use.”
Walker responded they are using the money for the specified use, explaining the vehicle directly supports emergency services, it “just will not be marked until we can afford to do that.” They are working on a way to pay for the outfitting of the vehicle without adding expenses to their operating budget, through additional funds and grants.
O’Connor expressed his confusion as to why they would get the vehicle now without being able to afford to outfit the truck with everything it would need to respond.
“If there is a need for that vehicle to pull a trailer that vehicle will go down and pull a trailer … we will put enough lights in there to make it safe,” Walker told O’Connor.
“That’s just not the right way to do it,” the commissioner said, with Walker responding he is just trying to “get his hands on the vehicle first and work through the rest of it.”
O’Connor moved to approve the modifications to the department’s spending list with other commissioners agreeing.
The commissioners on Tuesday also approved a request from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office to authorize the agency to enter into a memorandum of agreement to accept funding from the county’s health department and the detention and rehabilitation center for jail-based medication assisted treatment re-entry program.
Lotti Bell, the fiscal manager for the sheriff’s office, told the commissioners the request is related to a state law enacted last October concerning public health, correctional services and opioid use disorder examinations and treatments.
The new law requires local correctional facilities to conduct an assessment of the mental health and substance use status of each inmate using evidence-based screenings to determine if a certain diagnosis or treatment is appropriate. It also requires each correctional facility to make available at least one formulation of each FDA-approved full opioid agonist, partial opioid agonist and long-acting opioid agonist used for treatment of opioid use disorders.
The state is providing one year of grant money for the period of Sept. 30, 2019, to June 30 of this year. A total of $275,928 is awarded but not yet budgeted for fiscal 2020.
The funding will be for contract services from Outlook Recovery, Walden Pyramid and other substance abuse services.
