Some billing for ambulances in St. Mary’s County will likely begin on May 1, Stephen Walker, the county’s director of emergency services, said while briefing commissioners on the project on Tuesday.
Paid rescue squad employees began to work hourly under the county’s watch on April 7, and more are coming, most of which had already started working for the rescue squads on a contractual basis after the units hired paid supplemental staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The soft billing system, which does not force those who use ambulances to pay out of pocket, but instead charges insurance companies for ambulance rides, was approved by the commissioners earlier this year in order to pay hourly rescue squad employees for supplemental staffing after federal CARES Act funds had gone dry.
Five of the county’s eight rescue squads are estimated to require less than half of their staffing to be paid, two are estimated to need half of their staff be supplemental, and the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad will require 72% of its coverage to be supplemental.
Last month, the actual totals were a bit less: seven rescue squads required less than half of their staff to be paid, and the Lexington Park station in California needed 70% of its staff to be paid.
“If we do 72% coverage at Lexington Park, full-time, career, what’s gonna happen to these volunteers?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked.
“No matter what we do, the volunteer system is gonna be there,” Walker said. “If they wanna run as much as they wanna run, no one’s gonna stop them.”
Volunteers and career staff often ride together in the same ambulances, Walker said, and the binding of the two types of staff is working well thus far.
When full EMS billing begins next month, it will be phased in piece by piece, he said.
A person could be charged between $400 and $600 for an ambulance ride and services, Walker said in December when the commissioners were considering implementing the billing initiative. At the time, he emphasized that “they are not going after anyone who can’t pay.”
“It’s been going well. I think its going to continue to go well. ... Primarily, and I say it over and over, is to make sure we’re getting the ambulances out to the people in the community that need the assistance,” Walker said this week.
Volunteers, who may return after COVID-19 numbers start to dwindle, will give the county a “really, really, really strong system,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said.
“I personally realized at the end of all this COVID thing, maybe by November or December, we’ll have a better handle on the volunteers coming back,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said.
Legal ads change tabled
A possible change to the county’s definition of “newspaper of general circulation” for advertising public notices, intended to give the county power to publish the legally-required public hearing notices in a newspaper owned by a former county commissioner and grocer, was postponed after being placed on the agenda for this week.
It is not known when the resolution, which would allow for the county to advertise in free newspapers, circumventing the state definition for legal ads, could be brought up, county attorney David Weiskopf said after the meeting.
