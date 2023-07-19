During his commissioners’ time at Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) tried to drum up support for that night’s public forum.
“You can talk about any topic in the world. You can talk about how three of the commissioners are bald, and that’s strange,” Colvin said, referring to himself, Mike Alderson Jr. (R) and Scott Ostrow (R). “Actually [Commissioner President Randy Guy (R)] is getting there too, so four of us. Commissioner [Mike] Hewitt has a great head of hair, so he’s representing hair up here.”
“It’s in the genes, commissioner,” Hewitt (R) said.
Discussion soon moved from manes to a memorandums when the commissioners approved an agreement with the St. Mary’s County Ambulance and Rescue Squad Association Inc.
In 2022 after the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services started providing career EMS staffing and not contractual staffing, it was determined that to best serve all departments that a memorandum of understanding with the St. Mary’s County Ambulance and Rescue Squad Association and Commissioners of St. Mary’s County would be developed.
“All rescue squad organizations along with advanced life support voted for this unified agreement,” rescue association Chairman President Ken Hicks said.
Hewitt said there is one main objective.
“I think our goal, and everybody’s goal, is to make sure our ambulances are there when we need them. And I think we’ve made a lot of headway in that,” he said, “but I have been amazed at the loss of volunteers. And for someone who has been in the county their whole life, that’s a sad thing.”
Volunteer EMS Chief Shawn Davidson said volunteers nose-dived during the pandemic.
“There are a lot of pressures [in this position] and we were seeing those pressures in COVID and the run into COVID and it put a couple of nails into that,” he said.
Davidson added that a recent class of 30 new rescue squad volunteers even had a waiting list and said, “The lag we saw from COVID is starting to give way a little bit.”
TDR prices OK’d
The commissioners also moved to set the fiscal 2024 fee-in-lieu amount for transferrable development rights at $4,861.02.
“Our goal is to encourage private sector transactions, so we always set our fee-and-lieu rate [20%] higher than the market rate,” Department of Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis said.
Kaselemis noted there were 24 private sector transactions in 2022 ranging from $1,000 to $4,000, while the 2022 fee-and-lieu amount was set at $4,861 transactions.
“I will tell you it is a little low,” Kaselemis said of the proposed $1,661 for 2024. “If we went with what we had last year, that would encourage private sector transactions.”
“It’s never been this low,” Hewitt said of the proposed rate, adding that years back the price was about $20,000. “What I really believe is the downside of this program is making it too low like when the big boys like the Walmarts and these really big developers come in and see these small fees, they’d much rather just pay that money.”
Hewitt recalled that the retail giant paid just $5,000 to mitigate the intersection at Town Creek Drive when it moved to the county decades ago.
Making their voices heard
A total of 10 speakers took to the dais Tuesday night at the public forum.
Steve Tuttle of California said he had a heart attack June 13 but that he was “standing before you today because you got it right.” He said he was assisted by local paramedics, EMS personnel and state troopers.
“These men and women are professionals,” Tuttle said, “and we must give them the credit they’re due. I thank them and this county for providing the services and the funding they need.”
Three speakers suggested making Channel 95 a local news and weather source so county residents would be better informed.
Two contractors, including Shady Lane Construction Owner Kevin McElhaney, voiced their displeasure with the county only having one permit inspector, which he said has caused “unnecessary delays as well as additional cost of construction.”
Troy Cowan of Lexington Park commended the commissioners for approving the YMCA and said he’s “looking forward to the ground-breaking sometime soon and walking in the door.”
James Krilich of Dameron thanked the commissioners and said St. Mary’s County is “a great place to live. I want to thank you for your leadership, I couldn’t find a better place to live if I could dream of it.
Other business
The commissioners also approved the fiscal 2024 agreements between the county health department and sheriff’s office for several medication treatment programs for the total amount of $1,082,710.
They also earmarked $200,000 for the fiscal 2024 school resource officer adequate coverage grant from the Maryland State Department of Education, Maryland Center for School Safety.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters