Enterprise story causes social media brawls

An article in The Enterprise last Friday led to waves of misinformation online throughout the following weekend.
The story, “Restaurateurs push to ease restrictions,” briefly mentioned Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) had said he had taken an antibody test for COVID-19 and the result was positive.
A Facebook page which focuses on St. Mary’s politics by criticizing Republican politicians, TRUTH Maryland, posted the story, inaccurately claiming that Morgan had previously tested positive for the virus, continuing to compare the act to knowingly infecting a person with HIV.
Then, Morgan took to his own Facebook page to criticize The Enterprise’s article, saying it was full of “misinformation,” while at the same time posting a screenshot, circled in red, from the left-leaning political group’s Facebook page that made the HIV comparison, which is unaffiliated with The Enterprise. He did not include a link to the newspaper article.
An antibody test is different than a test for the active virus, as it “may tell you if you had a previous infection,” St. Mary’s Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster said in an email last week unrelated to the delegate, but “may not be able to show if you have a current infection, because it can take one to three weeks after infection to make antibodies.”
She also said it is unclear if having antibodies can protect someone from getting infected again, or how long that protection would last, also noting that it was unclear if antibody tests could accurately be used in a community setting.
Also over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in online guidance that a large portion, up to half, of positive antibody tests at this time could be incorrect due to a low amount of the population having antibodies.
Morgan addressed the newspaper article online on Saturday, noting he had gone to get tested prior to attending meetings, that he had tested negative for the active virus and that he had followed other CDC guidelines at the meeting. Comments to his Facebook post criticized the The Enterprise, while seeming to direct anger at the unaffiliated Facebook page post.
Upon request from The Enterprise, Morgan later clarified on his Facebook post that the screenshot photo was not from the newspaper.
Regarding the testing comment at the restaurateurs’ meeting, “that was just a statement of fact,” Morgan said on Tuesday over the phone, noting he had received several emails regarding the situation.
A little more than a week after the meeting, where restaurateurs discussed how to push the governor to open outdoor seating at restaurants, Hogan announced Wednesday that restaurants in willing counties could open for outdoor seating starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.
