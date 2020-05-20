Enterprise wins seven MDDC awards, including Griffith as Rookie of the Year

The Enterprise, an APG Media of Chesapeake publication, took home seven awards this year from the Maryland, Delaware, D.C. Press Association’s annual contest recognizing the best in the region’s journalism.
The MDDC held its awards show featuring the theme “Facts Matter” online this year from May 11 to 15. There were nearly 1,900 entries among the 85 award categories covering editorial, advertising, design and more, according to a release from MDDC. Contest categories are broken down by circulation division. One best of show among all circulation divisions is given for each award category.
Enterprise staff writer Kristen Griffith was the MDDC Rookie of the Year for new journalists for her excellence and professionalism as the newspaper’s education reporter in St. Mary’s County. Griffith graduated in 2018 with a master’s degree in journalism from American University.
This award recognizes a journalist with less than 18 months of experience. Entries were judged by MDDC Press Foundation Board members, the release states.
“It has been a stellar rookie year for Kristen. She not only is unafraid to speak truth to power, but her lively and engaging personality puts people at ease. This innate ability to connect with others has served her — and The Enterprise — well,” Enterprise editors Donnie Morgan and Jesse Yeatman wrote in their recommendation letter.
“She pursued months’ worth of past school board meeting minutes to come up with a story on topics discussed in closed meetings, including some that seemed to skirt the local and state open meetings acts, and also examined suspension rates and other data for stories that show disparities between students of different races and incomes,” the letter reads. “She’s also quick to step up to cover stories outside her main beat and is often relied upon to take front-page photos.
“She recently used freedom-of-information requests to delve into health department inspections of local grocery stores, spotlighting mice at one shop and other important issues at others,” the letter adds. “She also crafted two stories to mark one year after the fatal school shooting at Great Mills High School — one offered an intimate conversation with a student survivor and his mother, and the other looked at revamped safety and security measures put in place since the shooting.
The judges were impressed with Griffith’s tenacity, story selection and Freedom of Information Act requests.
“If you removed her from her paper, the readers would have missed really important stories. [She has] drive, determination and grit,” the release states, with the judges saying that “working at a small paper, she is digging on her own.”
Jamie Drake, a sports columnist, won first place and best of show across all divisions for her column, “Outdoors: Esther is one lucky kid.” Judges wrote, “A fun anecdote to read. Enjoyed writing style.”
Executive editor Donnie Morgan won first place for his editorial, “Don’t close any meetings that are now open.” Judges wrote, “Great editorial stressing the importance of the law. Loved the sentence, ‘Technologies change, but what your government does should always be kept in the sunshine.’”
The entire staff won first place in the news-driven special section” category for The Enterprise’s Veterans Day section. The judges wrote, “Nice variety of topics that highlight the different things that impact veterans after their time of service.”
Former staff writer Dandan Zou won first place in this year’s wild card category Immigration in Communities for her story “Future of undocumented immigrant still uncertain.” The judges wrote, “Really brought the issue to a personal level.”
And, former staff writer Taylor DeVille rounded out the paper’s awards with two second-place finishes, a story about fewer open meetings sought by legislation proposed by the county commissioners to the state delegation in the local government category, and the story “First drone-delivered kidney transplanted” in the medical/science reporting category.
In all, APG Media of Chesapeake publications were recognized with a total of 63 awards, including seven best of show honors.
Other MDDC editorial winners from APG Media of Chesapeake are:
• Maryland Independent: second place, sports column, Andy States
• The Calvert Recorder: first place, sports story, Andy States; second place feature story (non-profile), Michael Reid.
• Bay Times: first place, editorial cartoon, Rick Kollinger; second place, breaking news, Doug Bishop; second place headline, Hannah Combs; second place religion reporting, Angela Price and Kristian Jaime.
• Cecil Whig: Best of show, sports story, Sean Grogan; best of show, photo gallery, Scott Serio; first place, arts/entertainment reporting, Marcus Dieterle; first place, photo series, Serio; first place, sports photo (action), Serio; second place, feature photo, Serio; second place, features-driven multimedia storytelling, Serio and Carl Hamilton; second place, general news story, Katie Tabeling; second place, investigative reporting, B. Rae Perryman; second place, religion reporting, Carl Hamilton; second place, sports photo (feature), Serio.
• The Dundalk Eagle: first place, breaking news, B. Rae Perryman; first place, local column: critical thinking, Bill Gates; second place, sports feature story, Gates.
• Kent County News: Best of show, photo series, Daniel Divilio and Leann Schenke; first place, environmental reporting, Divilio; first place, general news story, Divilio; first place, local column: critical thinking, Divilio; second place, editorial, Divilio; second place, feature story (non-profile), Schenke; second place, investigative reporting, Divilio; second place, state government, Trish McGee.
• The Star Democrat: first place, editorial cartoon, Rick Kollinger; first place, feature story (profile), William Haufe; first place, headline, Dave Everman; first place, religion reporting, Connie Connolly; second place, editorial, Connolly; second place, environmental reporting, Connolly; second place, feature story (non-profile), Connolly.
APG Media of Chesapeake’s advertising and design teams also took home numerous honors this year.
Those awards include:
• Best of show: advertising-driven special publication (standalone), Greg Mueller; advertising-driven special section (in-paper product), Mueller; and community service program, Tracy Mulcahy.
• First places: custom publication, Arden Haley, Lean Ellwanger and Betsy Griffin; feature page design, Sally Covey; new business concept/wildcard, Amy Bennett, Kim Spencer and David Murch; and news-driven art or illustrations, Greg Mueller.
• Second places: advertising-driven special publication (standalone), Jenny Helmer; advertising-driven special section (in-paper product), Greg Mueller; new business concept/wild card,” Lisa Minto; news page design, Mueller; news-driven art or illustrations, Dave Everman; page 1 design, Mueller.
Bay Times Editor Angie Price and Kent County News Editor Daniel Divilio serve on the committee that selects the annual Michael S. Powell High School Journalist of the Year, an honor that comes with a $1,500 cash award. Springbrook High School senior Joel Lev-Tov was named this year’s recipient. He is currently the co-editor-in-chief of his school’s newspaper, The Blueprint, and a staff writer at the MoCo Student, a Montgomery County student newspaper.
The Courage in Journalism award — in memory of those killed in a shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis in 2018 and the staff who survived — was presented by the MDDC this year to the Montgomery County Sentinel staff for coverage of a high school sexual assault scandal.
The Baltimore Sun received the annual James S. Keat Freedom of Information Award for reporting with public records.