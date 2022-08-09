Estonian reps visit Patuxent River Navai Air Museum

Lauri Luur, mayor of the municipality of Parnu, speaks to reporters at the Patuxent Naval Air Museum on Monday, Aug. 8. On the right is Gerda Mihhailova, a business administration lecturer at Tartu University's Parnu College. They were part of a group of 15 visiting St. Mary's County from Estonia. 

 Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean

A three-year-old agreement between St. Mary's County and Parnu County, Estonia, resulted in a group of 15 Estonians visiting St. Mary's this week. 

"This trip is a way for them to understand what we're about," said Chris Kaselemis, St. Mary's economic development director. 

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews