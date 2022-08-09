Lauri Luur, mayor of the municipality of Parnu, speaks to reporters at the Patuxent Naval Air Museum on Monday, Aug. 8. On the right is Gerda Mihhailova, a business administration lecturer at Tartu University's Parnu College. They were part of a group of 15 visiting St. Mary's County from Estonia.
A three-year-old agreement between St. Mary's County and Parnu County, Estonia, resulted in a group of 15 Estonians visiting St. Mary's this week.
"This trip is a way for them to understand what we're about," said Chris Kaselemis, St. Mary's economic development director.
Estonia is one of three Baltic countries. It is located north of Latvia, west of Russia and across the Gulf of Finland south of Finland.
He referred to Parnu as St. Mary's "sister county," noting that he went to the Estonian embassy in Washington, D.C., to sign the agreement.
"We want to find ways to collaborate on issues," he said.
Kaselemis noted that four St. Mary's officials presented a "knowledge transfer session" to the Estonian reps on Monday, Aug. 8.
Their 2½ days in St. Mary's included stops at several area sites, including Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the nearby naval air museum, the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland's new Smart building, Historic St. Mary's City and St. Mary's College of Maryland, Historic Sotterley and Pier 450, a Ridge restaurant.
Eric Reinhold, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Estonian Defense League, which is that country's equivalent of the National Guard, noted that Maryland has had a connection with Estonia since 1993 through the volunteer military organizations.
About 100 guardsmen are exchanged each year in each country, said Reinhold, who currently is the manager of the Parnu County development center.
Gerda Mihhailova, a business administration lecturer at Tartu University's Parnu College, said the Estonian language is similar linguistically to Finnish and Hungarian.
Lauri Luur, mayor of Tori, which is one of seven municipalities in Parnu County, said it was his second time visiting the U.S. He noted that St. Mary's is hotter than his country.
Kaselemis said the Estonians have invited a group from St. Mary's County to visit their country in the future.