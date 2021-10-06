Historic St. Mary's City interpreter Mariluz Fermaint Gonzalez, left, shows Andrew Gunther of Fairfax, Va., the breech-loading swivel gun on The Dove, a replica of one of the two ships that arrived at St. Clement's Island during the 1600s. Gonzalez said the gun was not used as a weapon, but as a communications device, letting harbor authorities know the vessel was bringing goods. The Dove was available for free tours at the island during last weekend's Blessing of the Fleet festival.
The Mid-Eastern Dance Troupe does not disappoint as they dance their way into the hearts of those attending the Blessing of the Fleet. Other entertainment at the annual event on the mainland at the St. Clement's Island Museum and on the nearby island included music by Robbie Boothe and the Amish Outlaws.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
The 53rd annual Blessing of the Fleet was held Saturday and Sunday at St. Clement's Island Museum. The event was hosted by the 7th District Optimists. There was plenty of live entertainment and food, plus arts and crafts vendors. The Optimists will use the proceeds to support local youth programs.