Shaniqua Cousins, who will host The Women Seeking Purpose, Living Dreams Experience April 21 in Callaway, said "We want people to be a part of our community, a forward-moving progressive community that takes action."

Empowerment will be the word of the day when Shaniqua Cousins presents "The Women Seeking Purpose, Living Dreams Experience" on April 22 in Callaway.

A releases states the event will be an "awe-inspiring conference dedicated to showcasing, building and encouraging strong female role models and advocates.”


