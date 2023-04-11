Empowerment will be the word of the day when Shaniqua Cousins presents "The Women Seeking Purpose, Living Dreams Experience" on April 22 in Callaway.
A releases states the event will be an "awe-inspiring conference dedicated to showcasing, building and encouraging strong female role models and advocates.”
The half-day experience — Cousins prefers that word over conference — will also feature several coaches in addition to musical artists and food.
"I believe transformation happens in the room," said Cousins, who lives in Leonardtown. "It’s not about someone speaking. It’s about the actual entertainment, the food, the ambience, all the things that create this atmosphere and inspiration that ultimately the goal is to help people act. What is it that you need to do? What action must you need to take in our life? And let us be the spark that gets you to act."
While the event is set in St. Mary's County, it is being promoted by the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce's Women to Women Committee.
"I’m excited to take part in this amazing event," Calvert County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kathryn Maney wrote in an email. "Spending the day creating relationships and learning from one another is what it’s all about [and] I’m honored I can play a role in it."
Cousins said the experience — the theme of which is "Dream A Bigger Dream" — will be all about camaraderie and empowerment.
"I love getting together with women, I love entertaining, and I just love having good conversation over good food, while also ensuring that the connection in the room is informative. It’s inspiring. It’s what women need," she said. "When women come together and connect with like minds you really have an an opportunity to move families and communities forward. And so there’s something about a woman looking into another woman’s eyes and saying, ‘Been there, done that, let’s do it together,’ and that’s pretty powerful when you have women in a room together."
A U.S. Navy veteran, Cousins said she was an undesignated sailor on the flight line for P-3 squadrons in Maine, but transitioned to the personnel shop when she saw the uniforms cleaned and pressed.
"I thought, 'This is what I want to do,'" she said.
After a nine-year stint, she left the U.S. Navy in 2006.
"I just had my daughter and I didn’t want her brought up in the Navy life," she said. "I wanted stability."
As a stay-at-home mother, in 2007 she authored her first book, "Life, Experiences, Preparation, and Purpose," which she said “just evolved into this whole new world.”
Cousins, who is also an entrepreneur, speaker, coach, home cook enthusiast and host, said the upcoming experience will be interactive.
"It’s almost like going to a concert in a way. It’s not just a conference where you’re just sitting in your seat and taking notes; you’re engaging," she said. "Most women [that will attend] will be business professionals and when you get them out of their everyday [routine] and put them in an environment that’s inspirational, they become ignited and want to be in the moment."
Another event is planned for April 29 in Charlestown, S.C.
"We want people to be a part of our community, a forward-moving progressive community that takes action," she said. "You’re not a spectator in your life. You have to actively engage in your life. ... As a coach I can tell you it can be kind of challenging to go at it alone and put yourself out there, but if you have a group of coaches together and you can be part of that platform where you’re coaching one group of people one week at a time, that’s a little less daunting."
The conference will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at The White Rose Room, 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway. An optional VIP party will be held 5 to 8 p.m. at the The White Rose Room.
Tickets are $109-$299. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.shaniquacousins.com.