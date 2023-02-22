St. Mary’s College of Maryland is thriving, according to President Tuajuanda Jordan, who gave a 36-minute state of the college presentation on the public liberal arts college at the St. Mary’s County commissioners' meeting Feb. 14.
Jordan, who was accompanied by Governmental Relations Liaison Charles "Chip" Jackson, showed the commissioners her agenda for the presentation, which included challenges, community engagement, curricular innovation and an enrollment update.
“It seems to be really full but it’s not that long, I promise you,” Jordan joked.
The college’s plan is to become a “sought-after and engaged community resource” by providing value and impact, being a partner of choice, supporting diverse needs and utilizing community expertise and innovation.
“We are the state’s honors college and our mission is to provide an exemplary liberal arts education that is affordable and accessible to a diverse population of students,” Jordan said. “And I want to assure you we live up to our mission every day.”
She noted some of the challenges include relevance, cost and sustainability.
“Relevance is really related to people who are wondering whether or not a college will prepare you for a job afterwards,” she said. “And St. Mary’s College has put a lot of effort into making sure our students are prepared for a career immediately upon graduation.”
Jordan went over some of the entertainment, cultural and social aspects of the college such as its annual Martin Luther King Jr. prayer celebration, Mulberry Music Festival, summer River Concert Series and various lecture series as well as some of the events that have been held in the Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center, which opened just five months ago and Jordan described as “second to none.”
“One thing you said from the beginning was it was going to be a community resource,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said, “and that’s evident.”
She also informed the commissioners of the college’s recent innovations, such as The LEAD Initiative, Honors College Promise, sustainable programming in the fields of marine science, business administration, neuroscience and the performing arts, and the addition of the Seahawks’ track and field team.
Jordan explained that the Lead Initiative helps students get internships as well as financial assistance.
“I think you make a very interesting point about making sure students can get jobs after college,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. “I think a big thing going on nationally is student debt and the expensive cost of going to college, but I believe St. Mary’s is a bargain for what people pay. But my point is many times people think a college education is your ticket to a higher education, a higher center learning, and it probably is.”
“We are rigorous, yes, but we are not an exclusive club,” she said. “We are really focused on providing value and impact to this region.”
Jordan also noted the college has the 19th highest four-year graduation rate in the country, the fact that 97% are employed, still in school or volunteering within six months of graduating, and that just 0.8% of students default on their school loans, well below the national average of 2.3%. She also noted the college’s 407 employees makes it the 13th largest employer in the county.
More good news came in the fact that the school has frozen its in-state tuition since 2019.
According to the action item summary, the in-state tuition, fees, room and board for St. Mary’s College is $29,908 for the academic year — with $12,116 of that amount the tuition charge. Comparatively, out-of-state students pay $45,984 while District of Columbia residents enrolled at the public school are charged $39,908 for the academic year.
During a college trustee meeting earlier this month, Jordan noted that even with the tuition freeze, St. Mary's College “is still the most expensive” among Maryland’s public colleges and the in-state tuition is 20% higher than the University of Maryland College Park’s academic year tuition.
The percentage of new transfer students from St. Mary’s County rose from 21% in fall 2021 to 30%, while the rate of new first-time county students has risen 5% since 2016.
Meanwhile, fall enrollment applications, first-year and transfer students and total enrollment has risen steadily since 2019. There are currently 1,592 students enrolled this year.
And the college is being recognized. Jordan said last week at the commissioners' meeting that "The Sacred Journey: The Beloved Community" exhibit has received national and international acclaim since its unveiling in 2020. The college has also been recognized in various college ranking lists.
“It’s very impressive,” Colvin said.
Jordan also listed several ways the commissioners could help the college’s momentum moving in the right direction with such things as providing internships, supporting its music series, supporting pedestrian and highway safety projects and facilitating the signage on routes 5 and 235 recognizing "The Commemorative of Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland" outdoor exhibit and its inclusion in the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program.