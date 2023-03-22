One mission of Historic St. Mary’s City is searching underground for the past. Over the next little while, the museum will searching above ground for its future as it looks to replace outgoing Executive Director Regina Faden.
Faden, who has been in her position for the past 15 years, will officially step down on June 2.
“When I was hired I promised … that I would give 10 years, which is a large part of anyone’s working life, to the commission,” Faden said. “And then there were a couple of things that weren’t completed by [the end of the 10 years] so my job as director, and anybody in leadership, is to leave a place better than they found it to set it up for the future. And that has been accomplished.”
“It was tough to see her step down, but she’s laid the path for the next person to just keep going,” said retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Timothy Heely, who is the chairman of the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission, which is leading the search for Faden’s replacement. “I think she just figured she’d done her share and she’s going to look for other opportunities.”
Though Faden’s tenure will not formally end for another two-plus months, archaeologist Travis Parno has been named interim executive director.
During Faden’s tenure, museum staff discovered a new fort, constructed a new Dove sailing ship and have broken ground on a new $20 million visitor center.
“When the new visitor center is finished I think we will have, for the first time in St. Mary’s City, consulted with various organizations throughout the state,” she said. “What I said to them when the project started was, ‘Where I want everybody to be at the end of this project is proud of what we accomplished,’ and not have people from under-represented communities going through [the center] and saying, ‘Ugh, they still don’t get it.’”
The museum also saw its state operating budget increase 300%, she said.
“We’ve created a master plan to get us to 2034 [Maryland’s 400th anniversary] and that is in process,” Faden said. “So do you leave when things are good, or do you leave when things aren’t looking so good, but I think things are looking very positive for St. Mary’s City right now.”
When asked if she had any regrets, Faden spoke about the staff.
“I love the people I work with, so it’ll be hard not to see them every day, and I’ll miss them and I wish them all well and I hope I’ve helped them develop their skills,” she said. “I think there’s unfinished business in that way, but I feel I’ve done a very good job there. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and I’ll miss all the wonderful people I spent my time with, but everything changes.”
As for what’s next, Faden said she’ll continue teaching at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where she is an adjunct professor.
“I think for the first time in a long time [I will] take a breath, look around and see where I want to put my energies,” she said. “But that same wish to contribute is the core of what I do in many ways. I’m really looking forward to something different. I loved my time there but 15 years is a long time. There’s all sorts of exciting possibilities in the world and a lot of places to go and adventures to be had.”
Heely said he hopes to post the job opening sometime soon.
“I think especially with the finding of the fort … [this] should generate some buzz,” he said.
When asked if in-house applicants would be considered, Heely said the commission will “consider all applicants and someone who knows local government and what we do here would certainly give them a leg up.”
When asked which qualities the commission will be looking for, Heely said that “knowing archaeology is nice, knowing history is nice, and we have 40-50 staff and 100 volunteers so someone who knows how to lead people will be something we’ll be looking for.”
