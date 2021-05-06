At the St. Mary’s school board meeting last week, Superintendent Scott Smith mentioned plans to expand Fairlead Academy as well as create a virtual school for those students who wish to continue learning at home, with money provided to the school system via COVID-19 related grants.
“There’s been a great deal of conversation about money that’s coming from the federal government,” Smith said at the meeting. “There are three different trillion dollar acts [nationally] that have be enacted.”
He mentioned the American Recovery Plan, which was announced March 11 and ends September 2024. The school board is still waiting for the Maryland Department of Education to provide a grant application.
“This is the money we’d use to expand Fairlead” Academy, he said. “Specifically, we’d be taking a look at how we can … regionalize to each one of the high schools.”
While plans are still being made, he said a full presentation will be given to the board to consider “how we are anticipating applying” those funds.
Fairlead Academy is designed for high school students in the county who may be struggling or would benefit from “individualized attention and smaller classroom environments,” Karen Bailey, chair of the school board, shared this week. Currently, ninth and 10th graders are transported to a facility on Great Mills Road while 11th and 12th graders attend a Leonardtown location.
“Everyone knows everyone’s story there,” she said.
Fairlead students are identified in eighth grade, Bailey said, and they do not have to attend the academy throughout all four years of high school. The plan moving forward is to pull Fairlead into the three high schools, allowing more students to be served at their home school.
American Recovery Plan funds would also be put toward standing up a completely virtual academy for the upcoming school year, afforded to all parents with students in grades three through 12, to be used in the event they “don’t feel comfortable with their children returning to a traditional school setting or their children have really enjoyed online learning and that’s what they wish to continue with,” Smith said.
“This ensures teachers who will be going back to school and teaching students in front of them five days a week for 180 days … don’t have one foot in the classroom and the other in the virtual space,” the superintendent claimed. “These are incredibly important initiatives.”
Other sources of federal dollars include: the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which has already provided several million dollars used to secure the school system’s learning management system, new laptops for students and Smart televisions for teachers’ classrooms; and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which is planned to fund summer recovery for three years, after-school programs, math and literacy coaches and technology replacements.
Later in the April 28 meeting, Kelly Hall, chief of the department of equity, engagement and early access, provided the board with some early childhood updates.
She said the pre-kindergarten and Head Start common applications opened May 3 and will be available online and in paper.
“Paper applications are available in English and Spanish via email, mail or at elementary schools,” she said. “Everyone is welcome to apply but children from financially eligible families have to be placed first” according to state and federal regulations.
Children must turn four by Sept. 1 for the pre-kindergarten and Head Start four-year-old programs, or turn three by Sept. 1 for the pre-kindergarten and Head Start three-year-old programs. “There are a limited number of three year old spaces but we want to get them filled,” she said.
Registration for kindergarten opens Monday, May 10, for children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 1.
That is done at the school assigned to a family’s address. More information can be found at the website www.smcps.org/dci/kindergarten-early-k-registration.
