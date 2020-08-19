St. Mary’s commissioners convened as the board of health Tuesday to discuss regulations at some sports games and whether or not it is safe for certain sports to hold games in the county amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Meena Brewster, health officer for the county, told commissioners St. Mary's has surpassed 1,000 cases, with 1,087 positive cases counted as of Tuesday morning. The number of fatalities remains at 52 and she pointed out that number is not increasing, which could be due to the fact more younger people are getting infected, who are less likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus.
After going over some local focused data, travel advisories and the importance of face coverings, Arthur Shepherd, director of recreation and parks, joined the conversation to discuss a return to sports.
In late May, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) began allowing outdoor high school sports to resume conditioning within the same guidelines that were previously announced for youth sports programs after most of the 2020 spring season was derailed by school closings aimed at slowing the spread COVID-19.
The Southern Maryland Youth Athletic Conference, however, officially canceled its 2020 tackle football season after a meeting on July 23, due to health and safety concerns, and in turn 13 youth tackle football teams in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties will not see a season this fall. Other recreational sports leagues are also re-evaluating whether they can have a season or not.
Aside from football, St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks Department has announced youth field hockey, lacrosse and soccer may take place during the fall season by offering clinical and practice sessions only. No league play or games are allowed, including Eliminators Field Hockey, Jets Lacrosse and St. Mary’s Soccer, and coaches, athletes and parents must all wear masks. Athletes are able to remove masks during rigorous training or conditioning.
Baseball and softball leagues may continue to operate under league play or in clinics or practice sessions under the same guidelines previously stated. Cheerleading and gymnastics participating in clinics and conditioning are able to take place under current directives as well.
At the Tuesday meeting, Shepherd said he’s had several consultations with Brewster regarding sports guidelines after Hogan’s July 29 executive order, which expanded mask use to public spaces of all businesses and all outdoor public areas when social distancing is not possible to maintain.
“We have excellent youth sports league leaders, coaches and volunteers that operate about 10,000 participants, with 12 different sports,” he said.
The director mentioned they looked at what other people were doing and St. Mary’s public schools, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s Ryken High School and The King’s Christian Academy have all canceled fall sports. When looking at neighboring counties, it was realized Charles does not allow soccer games, only clinics. Travel teams can use county fields to practice but not for games. In Calvert there are two fall soccer leagues and neither have decided how to move forward, but will most likely go with clinics only, he said. All three counties have private fields that can be used for games.
“The highest risk is full competition between teams from different geographic areas, that would be your travel teams,” Shepherd said, adding with in-team participation and competition, kids are “still outdoors with peers, getting exercise, developing skills” and have access to adult mentors.
Some travel soccer and other sports teams are currently playing in and around the region, while many ordinary recreation teams have been put on hold.
“You still allow baseball and softball [to have games,] what’s the difference between some soccer players running around and maybe being in brief contact for a minute? I don’t understand your logic,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. Shepherd responded that infield players can wear face masks, while the umpires and catchers wear heavy equipment.
“It’s really about the length of time you're around someone,” he said.
“It should be across the board that all of it is clinics and none of it is games … but they allow some to have games,” Hewitt said.
Shepherd replied that the same rules apply in other counties. Even nationally, Major League Baseball has moderated risk by making players wear masks who are not intensely physically active.
While Hewitt said the decision for a young athlete to wear a mask or not while participating in sports games should be the primary decision of their parent, Brewster reminded “face coverings are to protect the other people … in a pandemic we also have a responsibility to respect one another.”
“Sometimes I worry about you overreaching your bounds,” Hewitt said.
“What we are suggesting is very consistent with science and medical information. This is a new virus and we are constantly learning and adjusting as we go,” Brewster said.
Hewitt also pointed out the rule that allows only one parent per child to attend games. "What's that about?" he asked.
“It’s about gatherings,” Shepherd responded. “There are restrictions due to COVID. … There was a game on Friday with 190 people and only 20% to 30% of them wore masks … people aren’t willing to wear them.”
Shepherd continued, “We’re concerned about people’s heath. If it’s too restrictive for you then maybe you can make a choice. … We want all people to feel safe on our ballfields.”
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) suggested sheriff’s office personnel do compliance checks to the games to ensure everyone is following the governor’s executive order and wearing face coverings instead of limiting the number of family members allowed to attend a game. He also recommended coming up with a system for travel teams, who could get tested for the virus and approved by the health officer before being allowed to come to the county for games.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said the group should come back in a few weeks after seeing what the travel teams are proposing and to see if “more data gets derived from where we are in this pandemic and we can become smarter with decision making.”
Shepherd said that will give him time to meet with league leaders again, as well as Brewster, to come up with a way to ensure people wear masks so they don’t have to limit the number of people who can attend.
“Let’s find out the safe way to move forward,” Hewitt said.