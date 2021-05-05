The family of an employee at the Walmart store in California who committed suicide in the parking lot after purchasing a gun there is suing the corporation, alleging they sold him the gun while knowing he was in a bad mental state.
Jacob Mace, 23, a Mechanicsville resident with family sprawled out in St. Mary's County, Calvert County and Virginia, was found dead in November 2019 in his truck in the parking lot of the store, where he had been working that day, according to a civil complaint filed in Prince George's County by lawyers for his family.
The wrongful death lawsuit requests damages to be determined at a jury trial. Mace's family is being represented by a legal team from the Brady United Against Gun Violence campaign.
According to the complaint filed by Mace's family's lawyers, Mace began experiencing a mental health crisis at the end of October 2019, and his family removed a gun he had previously purchased from Walmart from his possession.
The complaint alleges that Mace had discussions with his supervisor regarding his mental health crisis, and his supervisor had encouraged him to contact a suicide hotline. Mace also texted his coworker and friend telling him that he had attempted suicide earlier that week, and planned to "[s]lit wrists. Buy a gun," in order to carry out his plan, also asking another coworker if the store sold single-shot shotguns and which ones were the cheapest, the complaint alleges.
On Nov. 15, Mace clocked out for his lunch break at 9:30 a.m. during a shift where coworkers later noted he had been intoxicated, the complaint says, purchased the shotgun, and never returned to work.
“We are heartbroken when we lose a member of our Walmart family and our thoughts continue to go out to family and loved ones of Jacob Mace," Walmart spokesperson Allison Van Matre said in a statement to Southern Maryland News. "We are committed to being a responsible firearms dealer and take these allegations seriously."
She said the company would not discuss details of the case outside of court "out of respect for everyone involved and because this matter is in litigation."
“This is not a situation where Walmart unknowingly sold a firearm to a random customer. Jacob worked at the same Walmart where he purchased the firearm," Kevin Sullivan, a member of the legal team for Mace's family, said in a statement. "His coworkers and supervisor were aware that he suffered from mental health problems and recently attempted suicide."
"Yet, despite this knowledge Jacob was able to purchase a firearm during his lunch break after consuming alcohol," he said.
Jonathan Lowy, the lead lawyer on the legal team, said in statement that "most people who attempt suicide survive, and do not ultimately die by suicide, but people who are given access to firearms often do not get a second chance."
"That’s why it’s so critical that gun dealers screen customers and refuse sales to persons at risk of suicide, or otherwise clearly in distress," he said.
The suit alleges that Walmart had a formal and informal policy of "blacklisting" certain people from purchasing guns at their stores, but did not put Mace's name on that list.
At one point prior to his suicide, the coworker who had received the haunting texts about Mace's plan and Mace's manager had discussed placing him on the blacklist, which Mace's manager agreed to, but did not do, the lawsuit alleges.
Erin Davis, a member of the legal team, said in a statement the family was encouraging Walmart to reform its firearms sales practices.