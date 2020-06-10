Farmer comment discussed at illicit discharge public hearing

A public hearing concerning detecting and eliminating illicit discharge in the stormwater system was held during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, where two submitted comments were discussed.
The St. Mary’s public works and transportation department at an earlier meeting requested county commissioners’ approval to hold a public hearing regarding the adoption of a new ordinance for the detection and elimination of illicit discharge in the stormwater system.
In 2016, the Maryland Department of the Environment notified the county of its intent to include St. Mary’s as a phase two municipal separate storm sewer system jurisdiction (or MS4), which required the county to implement six minimum control measures, including illicit discharge detection and elimination.
John Deatrick, director of the department of public works and transportation, told the commissioners at the May 19 meeting the county is required to adopt an ordinance to prohibit polluting discharges from entering the drainage system addressed by the MS4 permit and transiting into waters of the state and U.S. The ordinance is intended to prohibit and, through detection, require the county to take actions to eliminate reported pollutants.
On Tuesday, Deatrick told commissioners the department received two written comments, one from a farmer and one from a St. Clement’s Bay environmental group. While the former is concerned with having to pick up more work, the latter believes the ordinance does not have “enough teeth and ought to be stricter.”
In a June 9 letter to commissioners from Jamie Raley, a local farmer, he suggested several amendments to the new ordinance, including an exemption for “agricultural land management practices” and “land disturbance activities that the department of public works and transportation determines will be regulated under specific state and federal laws, which provide for the adequate drainage within and from a site.”
Raley explained in his letter that it is appropriate to exempt agricultural land management practices since they are included in the St. Mary’s County Right to Farm Ordinance, which recognizes such practices as authorized by various governmental agencies, bureaus and departments.
He also suggested deleting the entirety of the “watercourse protection” section, which required every person owning property through which a watercourse passes shall keep and maintain that part of the watercourse, keeping it free of trash, debris or excessive vegetation.
Raley called the section “regulatory overreach” in his letter.
“There is no language in the state’s general permit for small municipal separate storm sewer systems that requires watercourse protection,” he wrote, adding, “If this section is retained in the ordinance, it will only provide opportunities for environmental activists to harass property owners.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he had not seen the letter from the St. Clement’s Bay group, but he did see the letter from Raley.
“I think the farmer’s comments are valid,” he said, and asked Deatrick to seriously consider the comments that were provided to him on both sides.
“There will probably be changes to the draft,” Deatrick said, “and we may require additional time” to complete it.
Written comments will be accepted for seven days and as of now, the department will come back to commissioners July 7 for a final decision, according to meeting documents.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews