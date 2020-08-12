Fatal crash in Callaway kills one

A collision in Callaway killed one man and injured his brother on Wednesday morning, also injuring the other vehicle's driver, according to police.
A release from the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office says Joseph Quade, 73, of Callaway was driving a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck on Piney Point Road, with his brother, John Quade, 79, of Callaway in the passenger seat, and attempted to turn left onto Take-It-Easy Ranch Road when the vehicle was struck by an SUV.
The SUV was driven by Andrew Rogers, 33, of Callaway, according to police, who responded to the call shortly after 6 a.m.
Joseph Quade, the driver of the SUV, was pronounced dead after being transported to a D.C. area hospital along with his brother, who survived with incapacitating injuries.
Rogers suffered less severe injuries and was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, according to police.
Speed and alcohol do not appear to be involved, according to police.
Those with information regarding the crash are asked to contact Dfc. Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78005, or by email at matthew.beyer@stmarysmd.com.