A 75-year-old Hollywood resident is dead after crashing into a tree on Hollywood Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Charles Oscar Combs was declared dead at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital after being pulled out of his vehicle by rescue personnel on May 4, a release from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office stated.
Police arrived just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of Hollywood Road and FWD Drive, where they found a 1989 Chevrolet S-10 that had crashed into a tree.
Lawmen determined Combs had been traveling northbound when his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.
Police believe Combs suffered from a medical emergency, leading to the crash. Combs was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where he was declared dead.
Those who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision and have not provided a statement are asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel at dale.reppel@stmarysmd.com or by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. 78059.
