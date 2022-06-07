Four additional easements for the FDR Boulevard project were unanimously approved by the St. Mary's County commissioners on Tuesday.
The four easements, totaling 0.12 mile, would cost $15,750.
The 3.7-mile road project — which county staff are currently planning for Phase 3B — will stretch from St. Andrew's Church Road to Pegg Road.
In answering a question from Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), project planner Alan Settle said the portion from Buck Hewitt Road to Pegg Road should be complete by the end of 2024.
Construction on that phase is scheduled to start next year, according to Jim Gotsch, public works and transportation director.
Hewitt wanted to also give approval for subsequent easements that have not been negotiated yet, but the commissioners balked. A motion by Hewitt for such did not receive a second.
According to a board document, the right-of-way consists of 80- to 100-foot-wide swaths.
Snow Hill Park hearing set
Also at the meeting, the commissioners approved a five-year plan for recreation and parks and voted to hold a public hearing for the new Snow Hill Park plan at 6:30 p.m. on June 28.
A public meeting has already been held the Hollywood Recreation Center and some stakeholder meetings have also been held, outgoing Recreation and Parks Director Arthur Shepherd said. However, the commissioners wanted another one for the 29-acre farm before they approve the master plan.
Shepherd noted that 25 more parking spaces have been added to the plan so that it now has 50. The park would include a boat ramp with access to the Patuxent River off South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville.
Earlier in the meeting, the commissioners recognized Shepherd, whose last day is June 12.
"He's going out with a big, big bang," Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
"He brought parks and rec 30 years in less than seven," Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said. After working for the county for over 30 years and "retiring" for six years, Shepherd returned to direct the department in 2017.
Transit system funded
The commissioners voted to accept $268,811 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used by the St. Mary's Transit system. A county match is not needed.
Allison Swint, transportation deputy director, said the funds will help hire four driver positions that had been temporarily suspended.
"We believe we can open one very quickly," Swint said.
"We're taking applications for STS drivers," Gotsch said. "We will train you so you can get your" commercial driver's license, he added.
Swimming pool rules updated
Residential property owners can now apply for a variance for private swimming pools in the critical area buffer after the commissioners unanimously approved a change to the comprehensive zoning ordinance.
Gotsch noted that the board of appeals would consider such applications. Previously, one couldn't apply for a pool in the critical area.
The commissioners will next meet on June 14. They will not meet on June 21.