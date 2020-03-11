The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission approved the county commissioners’ proposed construction projects budget for the fiscal 2021, after members inquired about several of the projects, mainly FDR Boulevard, at a meeting Monday night.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief finance officer for the county, was present to answer questions the planning commission had about the capital improvement requests for next year and the long-term plan for 2021 to 2026. She said the total budget of construction projects for fiscal 2021 will be around $87.5 million.
Planning commission member William “BJ” Hall asked if they could start with FDR Boulevard, prompting John Deatrick, director of the county’s department of public works and transportation, to approach the commission.
“I was taking a look at the increase … I think it’s $3 million … from last year to this year,” Hall said. “So I started digging” to find out where the project started … in 2008 we were at $16.6 million … now for a shorter stretch of road we’re at triple the cost.”
The project total cost now looms around $51 million.
Hall asked if there were change notices available from the contractor to explain why the price went from $16 million to $51 million.
“The basic reason that the estimate has gone up so much is you learn from mistakes and underestimating how much the property was going to be and how much the construction was going to be, plus inflation over the last 12 years,” Deatrick said.
Hall said, “If we can just be realistic with our estimates … we could probably smooth this out a good bit because we know that work is not going to get done … this is getting ridiculous … we were supposed to be done in 2015 and now we’re saying we are going to be done in 2023.”
“A lot of it was wrapped up in the timing that was taking for land acquisition and as the project got moved forward costs increased … a lot of time has been spent to realign the project to the proper timeline,” Cudmore said.
Deatrick said he has a better handle on the project now and the forecast for the current phase is completion this June, with the rest of the project, which will eventually run from California to Lexington Park.
