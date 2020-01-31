FDR Boulevard is slowly becoming a reality as property acquisition issues continue to be mitigated.
At Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, the county’s department of land use and growth management requested the approval of an additional memorandum of understanding for property acquisition services for FDR Boulevard.
John Deatrick, director of the county’s department of land use and growth, was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting to provide an update on the progress of the project.
On May 22, 2012, commissioners signed an MOU with the State Highway Administration to secure dedicated property acquisition services for the road project, from First Colony Boulevard to Pegg Road.
In accordance with the agreement, the SHA would conduct the review of appraisals, prepare and provide option contracts, and negotiate with property owners on behalf of the county for 43 parcels.
The SHA Office of Real Estate requested that an additional MOU be executed to cover the 21 remaining parcels within Phase 3B of the FDR Boulevard project.
Due to the large number of property acquisitions needed to construct the road and the limited amount of county staff available, a contract to perform right-of-way services would expedite the process, according to meeting documents.
A cost estimate prepared by SHA is included that indicates the approximate cost to perform the work for right-of-way services of the Phase 3B parcels will be approximately $125,051, or about $6,000 a parcel.
In preparation for the contract work, final plans are under review by county and state agencies for their final approvals. The department of public works and transportation and the SHA Office of Real Estate has begun contacting property owners within Phase 3A where the county requires easements or fee simple acquisition to take place, according to Deatrick.
Phase 3B property acquisitions will be performed over the next year in order to allow for the construction of this final phase. Under one construction solicitation, the department anticipates Phase 3A construction to begin in the late fall of 2020 with construction finished in the spring or summer of 2022, and Phase 3B construction to begin in the summer of 2021 with construction completion in the early part of 2023.
Allen Settle, project manager for the county, told commissioners that Phase 3B, which is from Buck Hewitt Road to Pegg Road, is “about one mile of length of road,” adding, “this MOU basically outlines what the county is responsible for and what the State Highway Administration is responsible for.”
He said with the additional 21 parcels, “SHA requested a new MOU to be performed and executed. It’ll get us down to Pegg Road,” he said.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said that this project has been going on for at least ten years, with Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) responding that “quality takes time.”
“I don’t know why we waited more months to come back to do 3B … maybe we can be doing things simultaneously to try to get that road finished before 2030,” Morgan said.
“Pass this thing and that’s one more check on the box,” Hewitt said.
Deatrick said that SHA did not want to work on the different sections of the road at the same time because “they have a certain amount of work they can handle.”
Settle explained that property acquisition is time consuming and even though SHA is assisting, he is “spending 50 to 60%” of his time now “just on properties.”
Hewitt told Settle and Deatrick they “are doing a good job.”
The commissioners approved the memorandum of understanding for property acquisition services for FDR Boulevard Phase 3B between the county and the SHA, excluding Commissioner John O’Connor (R), who was not present at Tuesday’s meeting to vote.