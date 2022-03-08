What could be termed a "feud among brothers" involving John White and Compass Marketing LLC on one side and Daniel and Michael White, their family members and others on another is entailed in a federal civil lawsuit filed in Baltimore on Valentine's Day.
Daniel White, a deputy state's attorney, and Michael White, an orphan's court judge, both in St. Mary's County, were named in the 80-page, 23-count suit filed Feb. 14 that seeks unspecified monetary damages and an injunction.
The federal suit was filed by Morgan, Lewis and Bockius, a global law firm with attorneys listed from Washington, D.C., Chicago, Philadelphia and Houston, on behalf of Compass Marketing of Annapolis.
Defendants include brothers Daniel and Michael White, Michael's son George White and two former Compass employees, James C. DiPaula Jr. of Baltimore and Patrick Miller of Gibson Island, along with Ascential PLC of London. The latter is a company that purchased Flywheel Digital LLC, which was started by DiPaula and Miller, allegedly with trade secrets learned while at Compass.
Compass is involved in e-commerce with Amazon on platforms including Target, Walmart and others, according to the suit. Compass represented such name brands as Splenda, Band-Aid, Motrin and Tylenol, according to the suit. Its revenue skyrocketed from $284,894 in 2002 to $3.7 million in 2008.
John White, chief executive officer of Compass and brother to Daniel and Michael, hired DiPaula as executive vice president of its international division on March 1, 2010, the suit states. Miller was hired as vice president of digital strategy on Jan. 31, 2011.
The men quit Compass on the same day, Sept. 4, 2014, according to the suit, and formed Flywheel Digital LLC the day before.
"DiPaula and Miller's departure was part of a calculated plan, with surreptitious support by Daniel and Michael White, to start a rival e-commerce company by stealing virtually all of Compass's trade secrets and proprietary business [know-how]," according to the suit.
On Oct. 1, 2014, DiPaula and Miller asked to purchase Compass' e-commerce department. CEO John White then asked Daniel White, the company's acting general counsel, and he advised not to pursue legal action against the former employees, the suit states.
John White followed Daniel's advice, who allegedly said he would not pursue legal action, and if John wanted to, he would have to hire outside counsel.
"At the time, Compass was unaware of Daniel's involvement in Flywheel, his conflict of interest or the real reasons why his legal advice was not to pursue non-solicitation litigation," the suit states. Both DiPaula and Miller had signed a non-solicitation agreement that would last for two years after they left Compass, according to the suit.
Over two years later in October 2016, six employees of Compass left to work at Flywheel.
Flywheel was purchased by Ascential for "up to $400 million" on Nov. 1, 2018, according to the suit.
During the three White brothers' time at Compass, John managed sales and ran the company, Daniel provided legal counsel and Michael, a certified public accountant, directed operations and finances.
On Nov. 1, 2018, Michael disparaged John in a company-wide email, the suit states. On Nov. 23, 2018, John fired Daniel and Michael, although each remained on the board of directors and owned a minority share in the business.
On Feb. 14, 2019, Compass's board of directors removed Daniel and Michael, according to the suit, in favor of Jerry Cain and Todd Mitchell.
Compass then hired private investigator Ron Bateman and Luis Fernandez, a forensic fraud examiner, as controller. Their investigation uncovered 14 years of substantial mail and wire fraud, according to the suit, including money laundering, embezzlement and attempted extortion by Daniel and Michael.
The two brothers "exploited Compass and used the company to finance a life of luxury for themselves and their immediate family members," the suit states, including Kelly, Daniel's wife, and Debra, Michael's wife.
This allegedly involved several companies owned by or affiliated with the women, including Spinnaker Group LLC, Compass Foundation LLC, Compass Limousines LLC, W-7 Enterprises LLC, Woodville Pines LLC and Leonardtown Investments LLC.
After Daniel and Michael were removed from Compass's board, "they orchestrated a far-reaching cover up of their wrong doing, and they set out on a revenge campaign to destroy the company," according to the suit.
Daniel and Michael improperly deposited Compass client checks into two secret checking and savings accounts at Community Bank of the Chesapeake, the suit alleged. The addresses for both accounts were Michael's home address, according to the suit, and the accounts were created without Compass's knowledge or approval.
To date, disbursements from the secret bank accounts show $3.4 million to Michael and $632,000 to Daniel, according to the suit, which also alleges they crafted a "ghost employee scheme" that added Debra, Kelly and Daniel's daughter to Compass's payroll "even though they were never Compass employees."
The suit states that Debra was added to the payroll in 1998, Kelly in 2010 and the daughter in 2017.
"From 1998 to 2019," Michael intentionally covered up these ghost employees by creating fictitious spread sheets and reports to corporate leadership instead of running payroll reports through Compass's third-party payroll portal," according to the suit.
The suit also alleges that Michael created an Internal Revenue Service "tax check scheme" that benefitted him, Daniel, Kelly and Debra, and a "shareholder loan scheme" that provided principal and interest payments to him and Daniel based off "fake loans."
George White was information technology administrator at Compass prior to May 2019 and also worked as a state trooper at that time, according to the suit.
Following Daniel's and Michael's removal from the board on Feb. 14, 2019, George demanded a substantial pay raise and resigned on April 29, 2019, when he didn't receive it.
On April 30, 2019, a Compass' hard drive and laptop assigned to George was stolen, the suit states. He then allegedly cut off access to employees' email and other accounts.
"Ever since, Compass has attempted to regain control of its books and records, with limited success. To this day, Compass remains locked out of its compassmarketinginc.com domain," according to the suit.
The suit alleges that Daniel sent letters to Principal Financial Group and the U.S. Department of Labor on Oct. 8, 2019, falsely representing that he was trustee of Compass' 401K plan and claimed that Todd Mitchell embezzled funds, the suit states.
Principal Financial Group investigated and determined Daniel was not trustee and there were no improprieties with the 401K plan.
On Dec. 2, 2019, Daniel and Michael filed suit against Compass in Virginia and sought dissolution of Compass and transfer of control from John White, claiming that the owners were deadlocked on management of the company.
The two brothers then filed a "non-suital" of the case on April 2, 2021, after the court granted a motion to compel that required them to produce documents, answer interrogatories and appear for depositions, according to the Compass' suit.
The 23-count suit is based on the 1964 federal Racketeering Act and Maryland Uniform Trade Secrets Act. All defendants are named in seven of the 23 counts, while George and Michael are solely named on one and Daniel and Michael are solely named on one.
The suit lists Leonardtown, Mechanicsville and Waldorf as residential addresses for Daniel, Michael and George, respectively.
Phone calls to Daniel and Michael for comment were not returned by deadline.
The plaintiffs asked for a jury trial.