Referring to the fact that federal employees can now make payroll donations to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, St. Mary’s County Chapter President Deborah Faller said, “I think it will be a game-changer once we get the word out.” See story on Page 9.
Two young boys sit with their bunkbed constructed and donated by Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Beds are available to ages 3 to 17 and come with new pillows, bedding, mattress cover, blanket, books and dental accessories.
Hearts signifying those who received new beds — yellow hearts indicate milestones such as 300, 400, etc. — adorn the walls of Sleep in Heavenly Peace's St. Mary’s County Chapter location in Lexington Park.
MICHAEL REID/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
COURTESY OF SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE
Sleep in Heavenly Peace St. Mary’s County Chapter Volunteers Jeff Urness, left, and Mery Urness build a bed.
COURTESY OF SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE
Mike Reid
A map Sleep in Heavenly Peace's St. Mary’s County Chapter building in Lexington Park is adorned with blue pins for volunteers and orange pins for deliveries of up to six beds.
It’s nothing for many people to climb into their beds at night without a second thought. But for some children in Southern Maryland that do not have a bed to call their own, all they can do is dream about climbing under the covers.
Thanks to a new campaign, Lexington Park-based Sleep In Heavenly Peace is hoping it will continue to be able to make those dreams come true for children in St. Mary’s County by providing them a safe place to sleep at night.
SHP builds beds for children ages 3 to 17 and since the chapter’s founding in January 2020, nearly 1,000 volunteers have built more than 700 beds delivered to children throughout St. Mary's and in southern Calvert County.
The Combined Federal Campaign, which began Sept. 1, allows any federal employee, active duty military, contractor or civil servant to go onto the government website and select from 20,000 charities. Donators are able to select a monthly, yearly or one-time donation through payroll deduction, or even sign up as a volunteer for the charity of their choice.
The St. Mary's County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is now on that list.
“I’m excited because I think just any way we can get the word out in other ways [is great,]” Deborah Faller, county chapter president, said. “I think it will be a game-changer once we get the word out.”
And SHP has been a game-changer of its own since Faller and her husband, Gary, who died unexpectedly last October, started the chapter after seeing a television segment on the organization.
“I yelled at my husband, ‘You’ve got to see this,’” Faller said. “He watched it and said, ‘That’s nice,’ and then I smacked him and said, ‘It’s not nice. We’re doing this.’”
The Fallers built the first 10 beds, put a notice about the chapter on social media and “it really erupted.”
Deborah Faller said the first two beds were delivered to Shaniya and Thomas (the organization does not list recipients’ last name).
“You know what you have and what you don’t have and that’s a whole different ballgame,” Deborah said. “So I was absolutely thrilled to deliver to those two.”
One photo on the chapter’s walls is of a young boy — she started calling him Dash after the energetic youngster from “The Incredibles” — sitting proudly on his new bed with a Paw Patrol wallhanging, the only furniture in the family’s home, behind him.
One child proudly told his teacher he had a new bed and once she realized it was his first-ever bed, started volunteering with her son, Faller said.
Over a three-day period the organization can construct about 32 beds in its 1,400-square-foot facility. Volunteers, who have contributed more than 5,000 hours, are rewarded with food coupons and swag the more times they participate.
“I like working with my hands and it’s really to help people in the community,” said volunteer Craig Simpson of California, who joined SHP at its inception and puts in about 35 hours a month as its build manager. “It’s doing something I like for something that is a need in the community — and clearly there’s a need — so it seemed like a good fit. And giving a present is better than receiving one.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace has 153 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Bermuda and the Bahamas, but the Southern Maryland location is different in that they also include bedding, pillows, a blanket and books as well as a toothbrush, toothpaste and floss with every delivery.
“That was something that was important to me,” Faller said.
Almost 400 individual and close to 100 corporate and nonprofit organizations help with donations.
Beds are applied for online and after a vetting process can be delivered within a few days if one is in stock and about a month if it’s not.
“We pride ourselves on getting the beds in homes that kids need them as quick as we can,” Faller said.
She said while its great what SHP has done, there’s also the other side of the coin where the basic need continues month after month.
“I can’t believe the applications continue to come in,” she said. “You’d think we’d be out of business and have fulfilled the need, and that continues to surprise us.”