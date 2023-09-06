It’s nothing for many people to climb into their beds at night without a second thought. But for some children in Southern Maryland that do not have a bed to call their own, all they can do is dream about climbing under the covers.

Thanks to a new campaign, Lexington Park-based Sleep In Heavenly Peace is hoping it will continue to be able to make those dreams come true for children in St. Mary’s County by providing them a safe place to sleep at night.


  

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews