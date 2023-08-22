U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Rep. Steny H. Hoyer on Aug. 22 announced $241,949 in federal funding to help the St. Mary's County Regional Airport complete infrastructure improvements to meet operational needs and safety standards by extending its runway.

Funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

JESSE YEATMAN