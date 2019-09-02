A man who was accused of assault and threatening to kill a woman had his felony charge dropped and was released from jail on Wednesday.
Nicholas A. Vlahos, 37, of Dameron had his first-degree assault charge dropped on Tuesday after discussions between his attorneys and the state's attorney's office.
Vlahos was arrested and held without bond on Aug. 1 on allegations that he had “grabbed [his girlfriend] at the back of the neck and threw her down to the ground, causing her to forcefully land face down.” He had also allegedly thrown the woman's items out of the residence and stated that he was going to get something to “take care” of the victim and reportedly attempted to hit her with a truck, according to charging documents.
The documents also say that police found a "a handgun, several long guns and ammunition," which Vlahos is allegedly "prohibited from owning or possessing" due to prior convictions. Police also allegedly found a bottle of Nandrophen, a schedule III steroid.
“Although [the first-degree assault] charge was dismissed, he was held without bond for safety issues, and the safety issues still merit concern,” assistant state's attorney Michael Kane said at Vlahos' second bond hearing. “His conduct as an individual would amount to a dangerousness that requires him to be held without bond."
Melvin J. Allen, one of Vlahos' attorneys, disputed several facts from the case's charging documents in court on Wednesday. Allen's legal partner, James E. Farmer is listed as Vlahos' attorney.
Allen disputed the allegation that the victim was “thrown down” face first, arguing that the charging documents only say that the victim had “several scratches which appeared fresh.”
“Any injuries that she had were not connected to the incident,” Farmer said over the phone on Wednesday.
Farmer said that he “absolutely disagree[s] with a few parts” of the charging documents, and that the State's Attorney's office dropped the single felony charge.
St. Mary's District Judge John F. Slade III ordered that Vlahos be released on pretrial supervision, including electronic monitoring, and that he may not contact the alleged victim in this case. Allen said in court that the victim no longer lives in Vlahos' home.
Vlahos faces a district court trial scheduled for Oct. 29 on his remaining charges, which include second-degree assault, illegal firearm and ammunition possession, and possession of a controlled substance.