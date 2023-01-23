New commission member speaks

Sean Lawson, a new member of the Leonardtown Planning Commission, gestures during a Jan. 17 meeting. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

It looks like a third Dairy Queen will be coming to St. Mary's County. 

On Jan. 17, the Leonardtown Planning Commission voted 3-0 to approve a final site plan for a DQ at 22875 Washington St. in the town. The restaurant would displace a car wash at the 1.27-acre site, which is located behind a Shell station. 


