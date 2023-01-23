It looks like a third Dairy Queen will be coming to St. Mary's County.
On Jan. 17, the Leonardtown Planning Commission voted 3-0 to approve a final site plan for a DQ at 22875 Washington St. in the town. The restaurant would displace a car wash at the 1.27-acre site, which is located behind a Shell station.
There are currently Dairy Queens in Charlotte Hall and Lexington Park.
A 2,662-square-foot building is planned in Leonardtown, and a 3,125-square-foot car wash would be demolished.
At the town planning commission's January meeting a year ago, Donnie Burch, vice president of Burch Oil Co., said the project was given approval by the State Highway Administration due to a projected 29 vehicles an hour at the restaurant. The standard is no more than 30 vehicle an hour, which Burch called “a marvelous coincidence in our favor.”
New planning commission member Sean Lawson asked if the town has a theme for new business construction similar to Dunkirk. Town Administrator Laschelle McKay said no.
Orthopaedics business planned
The commission also approved a concept site plan for Southern Maryland Orthopaedics. The business would offer a "one-stop shop" of sorts on the west side of Hollywood Road, just north of SMECO and east of the Leonardtown library.
Dr. Peter Johnston said the 69,712-square-foot facility would be a medical office. In addition, there would be a 5,000-square-foot daycare for employees on the 8.2-acre site.
Three proposed entrances would be on Hollywood Road, Leonards Grant Parkway and an access road used to get to the library.
Hollywood Road would only be right-in, right-out only, while the other two roads would offer full access. The St. Mary's County commissioners would have to approve of the use of the access road.
The plan offers 289 parking spaces, 43 more than required, according to town planner Mike Bailey.
In response to a question about a cafe on site, Johnston said 1,000 square feet are being set aside for that.
He noted that, although the facility would combine some of the company's offices, two physical therapy facilities in Leonardtown and Waldorf will remain.