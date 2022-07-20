Southern Maryland Democratic voters seemed to have mirrored their peers across the state, as governor candidate Wes Moore and his running mate, Aruna Miller, led their party following vote tallies after Tuesday’s primary election. Dan Cox and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Gordana Schifanelli, of the Republican party led both locally and statewide in that party’s nomination.
Without mail-in voting tallies, though, many races were still up in the air.
There were 10 Democrats on the ballot and four Republicans for governor; the two eventual winners will face off in November’s general election along with candidates from the Green, Libertarian, Independent and “other” parties.
As of Wednesday morning, with most precincts reported (but still sans mail-in votes), Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) appeared to easily hold off his Democratic challengers, McKayla Wilkes and Keith Washington. Hoyer lead with nearly 68% of votes. The results of the seven Republicans vying for the seat showed Chris Palombi was in the lead locally and districtwide with the vast majority of votes, meaning he will likely face Hoyer in November.
Hoyer of Mechanicsville has represented the district since 1981, and touts his work on protecting access to affordable health care, expanding access to economic opportunity and ensuring local military bases and other federal facilities have resources they need.
“I am deeply honored to have been selected by Democrats across the Fifth District to be their nominee for Congress in the general election this November,” Hoyer said in a release. “As congressman and as House majority leader, I will continue working hard to bring resources and opportunities back to our district while maintaining the best and most responsive constituent services. ... As we unite as Democrats and look beyond the primary toward November, I look forward to campaigning with others on our Democratic ticket as we offer Marylanders a platform of progress, commonsense solutions, and a commitment to building a democracy in which all voices are heard and everyone has a chance to make it in America.”
On his website, Palombi, who lives in St. Leonard, touted an endorsement from Bob Ehrlich, a former Republican Maryland governor. Palombi decried the lack of individual rights and freedoms for citizens as well as the “reckless spending of taxpayers’ money” in Washington, D.C.
Incumbent Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) was well ahead of his Democratic challenger, Michelle L. Smith, in the three Southern Maryland counties and statewide following Election Day tallies. The crowded race of 10 Republicans was still too close to call this week before mail-in votes were counted, though Chris Chaffee, who lives in Prince Frederick, was in the lead, according to preliminary numbers.
Maryland leans roughly 2 to 1 Democratic, so any statewide races would be uphill battles for Republicans or third-party candidates. However, outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan did manage to win the last two elections as a moderate Republican.
Statewide, Democrat Brooke Elizabeth Lierman was in the lead over Timothy J. Adams to replace Peter Franchot (D) as the state’s comptroller. The ultimate winner of the Lierman—Adams race will face Republican Barry Glassman in November.
And for attorney general, both the Democratic nod — between Katie Curran O’Malley and Anthony G. Brown — and the Republican nomination — Michael Anthony Peroutka and Jim Shalleck — were still too close to officially call before mail-in ballots were counted. Brown and Peroutka did hold the lead after Tuesday’s results.
Order of reporting
After polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, unofficial votes from the day were made available on the state board of elections website.
However, local election offices were not allowed to even begin counting mail-in ballots until 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 21.
And, any mail-in ballots postmarked by July 19 will be accepted until July 29.
There were 11,794 mail-in ballots sent in Charles County, 7,274 in St. Mary’s and 8,564 in Calvert.
Statewide, there were 499,391 mail-in ballots requested; there are nearly 3.8 million people registered to vote in Maryland. Fewer than half of those mail-in ballots had been received as of Wednesday, though.
“Based on mail-in ballot volume, some local election offices will complete vote counting before others,” according to a release from the state elections board, which expects that some local election offices will finish counting on July 29, while others will continue counting ballots the first week of August.
Provisional ballots will be counted on Wednesday, July 27.
According to Common Cause Maryland, 38 states authorize election officials to begin processing mail-in ballots prior to Election Day. Nine others and Washington, D.C., permit mail-in ballot processing to begin on Election Day, while one other state and Puerto Rico have no such restrictions.
Maryland is the only state that does not permit counting mail-in ballots until after polls close on Election Day, according to the advocacy group.
In 2020, more than half of all Maryland ballots were cast by mail. Hogan vetoed a bill earlier this year that would have allowed mail-in ballots to be processed earlier.
“Unfortunately, Gov. Hogan vetoed a bill that would have allowed faster results,” Morgan Drayton, Common Cause Maryland policy and engagement manager, said in a release. “Opening ballots, verifying that voters have signed their ballot oath, checking to make sure every voter only casts one ballot — all of that takes time.”
The state board anticipates that the final certification of the election will not be until the week of Aug. 8.
