Henrietta Pike recalled that around 1838 her great-great grandmother, Louisa Mahoney, was a slave on a bill of sale as an enslaved person, but when it came time to sell her, she hid in the surrounding forest.
The Waldorf resident noted that “because of that I am here today.”
And on Saturday, St. Peter Claver Church in St. Inigoes recognized the enslaved people in its cemetery when Cardinal Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington blessed a memorial stone commemorating those that are buried there.
“Dedicated to the memory of those unknown who were enslaved and buried in the Archdiocese of Washington,” reads the new gray granite memorial at the Catholic church. A quote from Wisdom 3:1 below says, “The souls of the just are in the hand of God, and no torment shall touch them.”
Gregory, who is the archdiocese’s first Black cardinal, said the quote, which is often used during temporary funeral liturgies, “attests to the safety that each soul enjoys even now as they are in God’s hands, just as people who may have mattered little in this world are more than precious in God’s eyes.”
According to a 2018 story in the Catholic Standard, plaques have also been placed in five other of the archdiocese’s cemeteries: St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery in Helen in St. Mary’s County, Mount Olivet Cemetery in Washington, D.C., Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring and All Souls Cemetery in Germantowny.
“There are literally thousands of people who rest unidentified in our cemeteries who are slaves and whose identity and names were considered inconsequential and unimportant to record,” Gregory said. “They may be nameless in local history but not before God.”
It is unknown how many enslaved people are buried in the cemetery, as most information comes from descendants, though church archivist Claudine Bennett estimated that about 150 of the approximately 350 graves might be for people who were enslaved.
“We know there’s many because the population exists here and the church housed many people in the community,” said parishioner Steve Hawkins, who added parishioners are also trying to identify the grave of Aunt Pigeon, one of the last known enslaved people in St. Mary’s County who died in 1934. “It’s very special because it brings to light the history of the county, and how it evolved from slavery all the way through to freed people.”
“I was standing thinking there to myself how happy [the enslaved people] must be,” Bennett said of the ceremony.
The Rev. Peter Giovanoni of St. Michael Catholic Church nearby in Ridge said the ceremony was important because, “It’s a big part of the history here.”
Besides her great-great grandmother, Pike said her great-grandmother Josephine Mason-Barnes and her husband Daniel Oliver Barnes — who Pike said was one of the first Black parochial school teachers in Southern Maryland — are also buried in the cemetery.
“They didn’t have names, they had numbers. They didn’t mean much, but I know that these people are my ancestors and I treasure that,” Pike said. “Finally they are recognized. We are showing them some love. We are remembering them and saying thank you for what they have done for us. They are the ones that sacrificed for us, so it’s about time.”
The church is also constructing an African American History Museum for St. Inigoes Mission on the church grounds, which it hopes will open in the fall of 2023.
