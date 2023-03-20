Fire marshals investigate double fatal fire in St. Mary's

Two people died in this house fire early Monday morning.

 State fire marshal's office photo

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a house fire that claimed two lives in the 21700 block of Cabot Place in Lexington Park early Monday morning.

The first 911 call was received at 1:19 a.m. when an occupant woke up to smoke and discovered a fire within the basement, according to a release from the fire marshal's office. The person who discovered the fire and two others escaped the two-story home.


