As the Navy continues a long-term project to identify and remove old firefighting foam chemicals, which are linked to certain cancers and reproductive issues, from spots on base, crews on Sunday dealt with an accidental release of a newer form of the chemicals.
A system reset on May 16 caused an accidental discharge of Aqueous Film-Forming Foam, known as AFFF, a firefighting foam used by personnel at Naval Air Station Patuxent River to put out major fires, like burning jet fuel.
Older forms of AFFF had high concentrations of PFOA and PFOS, two major forms of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, that have been linked to cancers, reproductive issues and other diseases. PFAS compounds have earned the nickname “forever chemicals” as they are unable to break down over time. In addition to firefighting foam, PFAS are also found in some carpeting, nonstick cookware, cleaning products, shampoo and food wrappers.
Newer forms of AFFF firefighting foam, like the one released on base last Wednesday, Ansulite 3MS, do not contain detectable levels PFOA or PFOS.
The AFFF, which was released during maintenance to a fire system, had entered a St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission holding tank, according to a release from the base.
The foam release was cleaned up by environmental crews and is held at a MetCom wastewater treatment plant.
The Navy is also continuing a slow moving project, which began in 2016, to find and clean up areas where PFAS chemicals have been released in the past. They are scheduled to send a first-phase draft of their site inspection reports to environmental regulations this month, and a final report will be released in July.
That report precedes the longer goal of removing PFAS from water and soil.
While drinking water on base has been found to be free of detectable PFAS, groundwater near a firehouse on Webster Field was found to have concentrations of nearly 84,757 parts per trillion of PFOS, according to a Navy presentation. Several other locations on base where the old chemicals were released were also found to have large concentrations of PFAS.
The EPA does not regulate PFAS chemicals, but has set an exposure health advisory at 70 ppt of PFOA and PFAS in drinking water. Some states have more stringent, legally binding regulations.
There are also no regulations on seafood consumption. Although an Maryland Department of the Environment report released last fall stated that there was “no level of concern” of PFAS in seafood in St. Mary’s, environmental groups and activists have raised concerns about the way the MDE reached its decision, as test providers vary in how much can be detected.
In the Maryland General Assembly this year, a bill was offered to ban the sale of PFAS-containing firefighting foams and other products, but it died in committee.
