Crowds swarmed naval and health officials at the Navy’s PFAS open house at the Lexington Park library on Tuesday evening, hoping to learn about the Navy’s use of the potentially dangerous chemical compound.
Aqueous Film Forming Foam, or AFFF, is a powerful fire suppressant used by the Navy to extinguish fuel fires. AFFF contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, a group of manmade chemicals which is also used in household items such as non-stick pans, cleaning products, paints and polishes.
PFAS do not break down and accumulate over time, according to the EPA, and evidence suggests exposure to PFOS and PFOA, two of the major PFAS chemicals, can lead to adverse health effects.
Consistent findings regarding PFOA and PFOS, which have recently emerged as a concern for environmental activists and health advocates, are that the chemicals increase cholesterol levels in exposed populations, and limited findings have suggested consistent exposure can cause low infant birth weights, cancer, thyroid hormone disruption and other effects on the immune system, according to the EPA.
Mark Mank, a toxicologist at the Maryland Department of the Environment, said at the meeting the negative effects are seen in “chronic, long-term exposures” to PFAS chemicals.
“These are not human effects that we know today,” he said of the chemicals’ effects on the immune system, as PFAS has only recently been investigated as a health hazard.
The Navy has historically used PFAS-containing foam to extinguish some fuel fires at its installments, including Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field in St. Inigoes. Historically, it was used for training and equipment testing, but the Navy continues to use it today only in the event of emergent fuel fires, according to David Steckler, a Navy hydrogeologist on base working on its PFAS investigation.
“The reason we use it is because AFFF saves lives,” Steckler said, noting that “there is no better” compound to put out a fuel fire.
The Department of Defense is currently seeking other fluorine-free compounds to use in those cases, Steckler said.
Steckler is working on Pax River’s initiative to identify and clean up AFFF release sites on base, currently in its early stages of identifying known and suspected release areas. The base will begin sampling groundwater from those sites this spring.
The Navy has also tested the base’s drinking water, which is supplied from deep wells, for PFAS compounds, and none were detected, according to the Navy.
Eleven groundwater samples from one site, a drum disposal area on base, have shown concentrations of zero to 1,137 ppt of PFOS and PFOA. That site was investigated because a material labeled “fire extinguisher” was found during an unrelated excavation, and Steckler’s team decided to sample the area for PFAS in 2014.
The EPA issued a nonbinding health advisory in 2016 setting the lifetime exposure to PFAS at 70 ppt of combined PFOA and PFOS.
Community activist Pat Elder recently became interested in PFAS research, and took two samples at his home, sending them to a private testing company, Freshwater Future. One sample was from St. Inigoes Creek, which returned a concentration of 1544.4 parts per trillion of PFOS and 21.7 ppt of PFOA, the other, from his private well, did not show any PFAS.
The Navy has not tested off-base drinking water, with data showing shallow groundwater from on-base PFAS release sites flows toward the Patuxent River and Chesapeake Bay.
Elder, currently on a month-long tour in Hawaii and California speaking about PFAS, said he is seeking funding to conduct local private tests of oysters, which may contain PFAS.
In a statement to The Enterprise, MDE Secretary Ben Grumbles said the department is “putting a priority on the development of a comprehensive plan for PFAS,” including research on drinking water, fish and shellfish.
Grumbles said the department is working with the Department of Natural Resources to gather information on sampling methodologies and potential advisory levels based on sampling results, and is considering St. Inigoes Creek, which is near Webster Field, as a pilot sampling location.
“I think it’s an existential threat,” Elder said over the phone on the way to Hawaii for the first leg of the trip, noting that “there’s just a litany of things that need to get done,” including private well and sewage testing as well as a halt on incinerating PFAS.
“The stuff comes back down,” he said. “It’s the strongest thing we’ve created.”
With the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Elder runs his site, Military Poisons, where he documents PFAS levels at military installations, including Pax River.
New information regarding the Navy’s PFAS testing will be released at the base’s Restoration Advisory Board meetings; the next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20.
Noting a large number of attendees to this week’s event, Patrick Gordon, Pax River’s public information officer, said those with additional questions for the Navy can contact the base’s environmental director, Lance McDaniel, at lance.mcdaniel@navy.mil.
